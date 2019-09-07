WINNIPEG — Goalie Eric Comrie and the Winnipeg Jets agreed to a two-year deal on Saturday with an average annual value of $700,000 in the NHL.

The contract is a two-way deal in 2019-20 followed by a one-way deal in 2020-21.

Comrie, 24, made one start for the Jets in 2018-19 while playing in 47 games for the Manitoba Moose where he compiled a 25-20-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.69 goals-against average, and a .917 save percentage.

The Edmonton native has appeared in five games for the Jets over the past three seasons with two wins.

Eric Comrie, Manitoba Moose (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Comrie’s played in 183 games for the Moose over six seasons and has a 77-83-20 record with eight shutouts, a 2.88 GAA, and a .910 save percentage.

He made his first nine playoff appearances for Manitoba in 2017-18 and went 3-6-0 with a 3.18 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

Comrie was drafted by the Jets in the second round (59th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.

The Canadian Press