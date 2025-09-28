Jets Reduce Training-Camp Roster By 4 Players to 45

The Winnipeg Jets have made their second round of training-camp cuts, reducing their roster by four to 45.

Forwards Jacob Julien and Fabian Wagner and goaltender Isaac Poulter have been assigned to the Manitoba Moose. Defenseman Dylan Anhorn was released from his Jets PTO and will report to the Moose as well as he has an American Hockey League contract.

Isaac Poulter when he was with the New Jersey Devils. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Jets now have 26 forwards, 16 defensemen, and four goaltenders left in training camp. They play their fifth of six preseason games Tuesday evening in Minnesota against the Wild.

The Moose began their training camp Sunday with off-ice activities and will begin on-ice sessions Monday.