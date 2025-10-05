Jets Sign Chibrikov to 2-Year Extension With $875,000 AAV

The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Nikita Chibrikov to a two-year contract extension with a $875,000 annual average value.

The Russian left winger, selected 50th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, has recorded three goals and one assist in five-career NHL games. The 22 year old also has 24 goals and 41 assists for 65 points in 100-career games with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose over the past two seasons.

Nikita Chibrikov, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

Chibrikov is one of the organization’s prospects pushing for a bigger role with the team this season. Last season, after recording three points in four games for the Jets during an impressive December recall, he suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Jan. 19 while playing for the Moose.

The new contract will kick in for the 2026-27 season and run through 2028, after which he will be a restricted free agent.