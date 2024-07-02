Jets’ Smart to be Quiet on Day 1of NHL Free Agency

On July 1, the NHL’s Free Agency period opened, and it was as hectic of an opening day as we’ve seen in NHL history. In just one day, more than 100 players changed teams, and more than than $1 billion was spent on the contracts handed out. The Winnipeg Jets accounted for just $5.65 million of that total, signing goaltenders Eric Comrie, Kaapo Kahkonen, and re-signing defenceman Colin Miller.

While fans want their team to make the flashy and exciting signing, most of the time in free agency, it’s the deals you do not sign that you can look back on in three years and feel good about. By laying low and being inactive on day 1, the Jets had a good day.

Jets Dodged Bad Deals, Now Can Find Value on Remaining Players

The theme of the day from NHL General Managers seemed to be handing out long-term, medium-to-high average annual value (AAV) contracts and banking on the Salary Cap rising over that time. Winnipeg is not a go-to destination for NHL free agents, and with the amount of money that was being thrown around, the Jets did the right thing by not overpaying for aging veterans.

It was reported by Darren Dreger that Sean Monahan’s decision came down to the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Jets, with him ultimately choosing the former with a five-year, $5.5M AAV contract. Monahan was a solid fit in Winnipeg after being acquired at the Trade Deadline, but that is a lot of term and money for a player who has battled injuries throughout his career.

There were other options available if the Jets were to target a second-line centre, such as Chandler Stephenson, who signed a seven-year $6.25M AAV deal with the Seattle Kraken. Both of these deals were ultimately too expensive for the Jets in their current cap situation, but were labelled as prime targets heading into free agency.

The Jets were also reportedly in on Adam Henrique, who re-signed with the Edmonton Oilers on a two-year, $3M AAV deal. While Henrique would have been a solid add, at a good price tag, he is a prime example of what the Jets can still search for on the market. While the top-of-the-market names are flying off the board with massive price tags, the Jets can now go “bargain bin” shopping and look for quality players at reasonable AAVs. Forwards Daniel Sprong, Alexander Nylander, and right-handed defenceman Justin Schultz are a few names still remaining that the Jets could target for a cheaper, cap-efficient deal.

Jets’ Young Players Could be Given a Bigger Role Going Forward

Another positive factor associated with “missing” out on top free agents, is that the holes left behind can be filled by younger prospects within the Jets system. Monahan (Blue Jackets), Brenden Dillon (New Jersey Devils) and Tyler Toffoli (San Jose Sharks) heading elsewhere has opened up spots that can be fought for in training camp. Kevin Cheveldayoff was asked about the potential opportunity that is present for younger players within the organization, and he endorsed that thought:

“If I’m a young player in the Jets organization today, I’m pretty excited about the opportunities that are in front of me and I’m working pretty hard in the offseason to make sure that I take full advantage.”

Brad Lambert comes to mind, as a 20-year-old who was named an AHL all star as a rookie and posted 55 points in 64 games. He will have an opporunity to win the second-line centre job out of training camp, if he is ready for it. Other contenders for that role are Cole Perfetti, Vladislav Namestnikov, or potentially Gabriel Vilardi, provided the Jets don’t bring in a free agent option.

As for the back end, young players who could step into full-time NHL roles next season are Ville Heinola (23 years old), who made the Jets last season before fracturing his ankle in the final preseason game. How about Elias Salomonsson, a 20-year-old smooth-skating right-shot defenceman who has all the tools to be an eventual NHLer.

As for Rutger McGroarty, another prospect who could make an impact this season, there doesn’t seem to be a resolution on the horizon between the two parties.

“So, I’m not going to go down the Rutger path right now,” Cheveldayoff stated on Monday. “I don’t have enough information to give you an update.” A trade of McGroarty could be the easiest path to finding a second-line centre or top-four right handed defenceman without spending big money on the free agent market.

The Jets going with younger and cheaper options is far from a bad plan of action. If they had offered up long-term money, then a handful of these prospects wouldn’t have a chance to compete for a spot for another couple of seasons. This gives them the flexibility to be a younger, faster, cheaper team all while keeping their main core pieces in place. An infusion of youth can be an effective way to re-tool on the fly, and with how free agency has gone so far, it seems the Jets are headed that way in 2024-25.