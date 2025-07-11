3 Remaining UFAs the Winnipeg Jets Could Target

Free-agent frenzy has died down significantly and most of the high-profile unrestricted free agents (UFAs) are off the board. However, there are still useful players available for teams looking for more depth and secondary offence.

The Winnipeg Jets should strongly consider bringing one of the remaining UFA forwards aboard. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, who entered July 1 pretty much knowing he was going to lose Nikolaj Ehlers (and did when the Dane signed with the Carolina Hurricanes July 3), has not yet found a way to replace Ehlers’ offensive output.

He missed on his “Plan A” in Brock Boeser, who re-signed with the Vancouver Canucks, and while he did ink veteran forward Gustav Nyquist to a one-year deal as a short-term solution in the middle six, more is needed.

Cheveldayoff currently has $19.8 million in cap space and restricted free agents (RFAs) Morgan Barron, Dylan Samberg, and Gabriel Vilardi will eat up a combined $15 million at most on their new deals.

A team can’t rightfully call itself in “win-now” mode — which the Jets certainly are after winning the Presidents’ Trophy last season — and not spend up to the cap ceiling, so Cheveldayoff must use every dollar at his disposal. Here, we’ll dive into three UFAs he could target.

Nikolai Kovalenko

Kovalenko, after seven seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League, came to North America last season and played well, recording seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points in 57 games between the Colorado Avalanche — who signed him to a two-year deal in 2023 — and the San Jose Sharks, who acquired him in a December trade for Mackenzie Blackwood.

Despite playing at a 28-point pace over 82 games, the rebuilding Sharks did not tender the 25-year-old a qualifying offer, making him a UFA.

Kovalenko, who shoots left but can play both wings, could be a good addition to the Jets’ bottom six. Despite his lack of size at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, he plays an aggressive, hard-charging game (just like his father, Andrei Kovalenko) and clearly has offensive upside; he posted 89 points (32 goals, 57 assists) in 98 games through his final two seasons with Nizhny Novgorod Torpedo.

At 25, he still has room to grow and his increased familiarity with the North American-style game and ice size should allow him to increase his point totals in 2025-26.

Victor Olofsson

Similar to Nyquist, Victor Olofsson had a down 2024-25, which is possibly why he’s still available as the calendar lurches toward mid July.

The left-shooting right winger only played 56 games last season due to spraining his ankle just four games into his Golden Knights’ tenure and missing six weeks. Despite the inauspicious start, the now 29-year-old still finished with 15 goals and 14 assists for 29 points, which translates to a 43-point pace over 82 games. The 2014 seventh-rounder’s underlying metrics were also excellent, with CORSI and Fenwick possession numbers near 60 per cent and an expected goals above replacement of 9.4.

Like Nyquist, Olofsson has a proven track record of production that indicates he will bounce back. He had three 40-plus point campaigns for the Buffalo Sabres before heading to Vegas on a one-year deal and is two seasons removed from potting a career-high 28 goals in 75 games.

While not a dynamic speedster like Ehlers, Olofsson has a good shot and could be another middle-six and power-play option for the Jets. He would also likely come fairly cheap; his last deal was worth just $1.075 million.

Jack Roslovic

Another option is a player Cheveldayoff drafted and traded away.

That’s Jack Roslovic, who Cheveldayoff chose 25th overall in 2015. Roslovic played his first three NHL seasons in Winnipeg before being shipped out as part of the January 2021 blockbuster that sent he and Patrik Laine to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Now 28, Roslovic has established himself as a consistent middle-six scoring forward and has recorded 30-plus points in all five seasons since that deal. This season with the Hurricanes on a one-year $2.8 million contract, he tied his career high in goals with 22 and added 17 assists for 39 points and has 260-career points in 526 games between the Jets, Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, and Hurricanes.

Roslovic didn’t get a ton of top-six opportunity in Winnipeg from 2017 through 2020 due to more experienced players blocking the way, and when he did get the opportunity, he was inconsistent. However, that’s understandable as he was only in his early 20s.

Roslovic held out as an RFA ahead of the trade that sent him to Columbus, but that’s probably all water under the bridge by now. His role in Winnipeg would likely be a lot bigger this time around, and his presence would give the club yet another versatile player capable of playing centre and wing.

