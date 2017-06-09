Nate Knoepke – 2017 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Nate Knoepke

2016-17 Team: U.S. National Development Team (#5)

Date of Birth: April 8, 1999

Place of Birth: Farmington, Minnesota

Ht.: 6’3” Wt.: 201 lbs

Shoots: Left

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2017 first-year eligible

Twitter: @NKnoepke14

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 79 th (NA, Final)

(NA, Final) NHL Central Scouting: 106 th (NA, Mid-term)

(NA, Mid-term) Craig Button: Unranked (March)

Jeff Marek: Unranked (October)

Bob McKenzie: Unranked (Mid-season)

ISS: Unranked (May)

One word best describes U.S. National Development Team (USNDT) defenseman Nate Knoepke – big. Not only is he naturally large, but his game matches his size. He can skate and react to game situations with uncommon composure and mobility. Capable of playing big minutes and unloading big checks, the University of Minnesota commit is poised to become property of an NHL franchise.

A number of NHL general managers seek big, slick-skating blueliners. They can be a rare commodity, indeed. Knoepke collected four goals among 16 points in 55 games this past season. At Minnesota, he will be joined by NDTP teammate Scott Reedy, a potential first-round draft pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Congrats to former LSHS student @NKnoepke14 and the rest of the U18 USA team on their gold medal world championship. pic.twitter.com/ckRUDUwb31 — South Cougars Hockey (@LSHSBoysHockey) April 24, 2017

Internationally, Knoepke played roles in Team USA capturing a gold medal at the 2017 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship and placing first at the 2017 Under-18 Five Nations Tournament. In four games at Five Nations, he registered one goal and four assists and a plus-6 rating.

Possessing a powerful shot from the blue line, Knoepke takes pride his all-around game. His long reach enables him to deflect opposing shots and passes and his big frame is utilized to knock rivals off the puck on rushes. As he advances through the college and professional ranks, Knoepke could develop into a defender who can be trusted in all phases, including special teams.

NHL Draft Projection

A do-it-all defenseman, Knoepke gained invaluable international experience with NDTP over the past two seasons. Likely beginning at Minnesota next season, he will continue to develop his diverse skill-set on a bigger stage. Large and athletic, Knoepke is expected to be selected in the middle rounds of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Quotables

“There’s some rough edges that need to smoothed out, but he skates really well for a player of his size. He’s the type of high-potential player the NDTP loves, especially on defense.” – Chris Dilks, following the NAHL Showcase Tournament

Statistics

Strengths

Size

Skating

Versatility

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Consistency

Refining all-around skills

NHL Potential

NHL scouts see a big blueliner who can move the puck, lead a charge in transition and drop back to disrupt potential scoring chances. Insiders project him to evolve into a top-4 defenseman.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7/10, Defense – 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

Knoepke appeared in the 2016 U17 Five Nations Tournament and 2015 U17 Four Nations Tournament. He also dressed for Team USA at the 2015 World Under 17 Challenge.

Interview/Profile Links

Videos