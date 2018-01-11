2018 NHL All-Star Game Rosters

January 11th, 2018

The 2018 NHL All-Star Game is set to take place over the weekend of Jan. 27-28. As per tradition, the 63rd edition of the All-Star game will have its skills competition held the night before the games. This will be the third consecutive year the league will have a four-team divisional format. The Metropolitan Division won last year’s affair and outscored its opponents 14-9.

With that in mind, the league has announced the rosters for the 2018 All-Star game, highlighted by its four captains. Steven Stamkos will captain the Atlantic  Division while Alexander Ovechkin holds the honors for the Metropolitan Division. P.K. Subban and Connor McDavid will captain the Central and Pacific Division teams respectively. Both Subban and McDavid are returning captains for their respective divisions.

Jon Cooper and Barry Trotz were named the head coaches of the Central and Metropolitan Division teams. Peter Laviolette and Gerard Gallant will coach the Central and Pacific teams respectively. The All-Star festivities will be hosted by the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are hosting their second All-Star Game in franchise history. The events will take place at Amalie Arena and will once again be under a 3-on-3 tournament format.

Here are the roster breakdowns for the 2018 NHL All-Star Game:

Atlantic Division

The Atlantic Division roster is highlighted Nikita Kucherov and Stamkos. Kucherov’s 27 goals and 60 points lead the NHL and have him projected to finish the year with new career highs. The 24-year-old is on pace to end the year with 51 goals and 114 points. No player in the NHL has a higher points-per-game (P/GP) than Kucherov’s 1.40 P/GP.

In total there are four Lightning players at this year’s All-Star game, including Victor Hedman and Andrei Vasilevskiy. Carey Price highlights the list of returnees and was the captain of last year’s Atlantic team. The other five returnees are Kucherov, Hedman, Erik Karlsson, Brad Marchand, and Auston Matthews. This will be the first NHL All-Star Game for Vasilevskiy, Aleksander Barkov, and Jack Eichel.

PlayerTeamGP

GP

G

W

A

GAA

PTS

SV%

Carey Price (G)Montreal Canadiens29132.89.911
Andrei Vasilevskiy (G)Tampa Bay Lightning36272.10.933
Mike Green (D)Detroit Red Wings4142024
Victor Hedman (D)Tampa Bay Lightning4362733
Erik Karlsson (D)Ottawa Senators3632730
Aleksander Barkov (F)Florida Panthers41142640
Jack Eichel (F)Buffalo Sabres43172239
Nikita Kucherov (F)Tampa Bay Lightning43273360
Brad Marchand (F)Boston Bruins32172340
Auston Matthews (F)Toronto Maple Leafs34191433
Steven Stamkos (F)Tampa Bay Lightning43173552

Metropolitan Division

The Metropolitan Division will be without its All-Star MVP from last year in Wayne Simmonds, but the roster is still deep. It’ll be fun for fans to see the list of usual suspects like Sidney Crosby, Claude Giroux, Alex Ovechkin, John Tavares and Taylor Hall in 3-on-3 action. Giroux currently leads the Metropolitan in scoring with 52 points in 42 games. He’s followed closely by a pair of New York Islanders in Tavares and Josh Bailey, who have 51 and 50 points respectively.

This will be the first All-Star Game for Bailey, who is enjoying a breakout campaign. He’s on the verge of setting new career highs in goals and points he set last season. Noah Hanifin will also be playing in his first All-Star Game. The Metropolitan team should create some excitement thanks to its who’s who of names and star power. Is it possible they win the 3-on-3 tournament for a second straight year?

PlayerTeamGP

GP

G

W

A

GAA

PTS

SV%

Braden Holtby (G)Washington Capitals32242.68.917
Henrik Lundqvist (G)New York Rangers35192.52.924
Noah Hanifin (D)Carolina Hurricanes4271421
Seth Jones (D)Columbus Blue Jackets4472128
Kris Letang (D)Pittsburgh Penguins4132427
Josh Bailey (F)New York Islanders42123850
Sidney Crosby (F)Pittsburgh Penguins44152843
Claude Giroux (F)Philadelphia Flyers42143852
Taylor Hall (F)New Jersey Devils39152742
Alex Ovechkin (F)Washington Capitals43271946
John Tavares (F)New York Islanders43222951

Central Division

A pair of Winnipeg Jets will highlight the Central Division team for the All-Star Game. Connor Hellebuyck has had a sparkling 2.36 goals-against average (GAA), and a .923 save percentage (SV%) through 35 games. The 24-year-old has earned some Vezina Trophy consideration as he leads the second-place Jets in the Western Conference. Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler joins Hellebuyck, and he’s presently tied for the scoring lead among Central Division players with 52 points in 44 games.

Hellebuyck isn’t the only first-time All-Star on this team either. John Klingberg, Alex Pietrangelo, and Brayden Schenn will also make their debuts. Only four players return from last year’s team. Those players are Patrick Kane, Nathan MacKinnon, Tyler Seguin, and P.K. Subban.

PlayerTeamGP

GP

G

W

A

GAA

PTS

SV%

Connor Hellebuyck (G)Winnipeg Jets35232.36.923
Pekka Rinne (G)Nashville Predators32212.43.924
John Klingberg (D)Dallas Stars4363339
PK Subban (D)Nashville Predators4292332
Alex Pietrangelo (D)St. Louis Blues4272330
Patrick Kane (F)Chicago Blackhawks42182745
Nathan MacKinnon (F)Colorado Avalanche41183452
Brayden Schenn (F)St. Louis Blues46172744
Tyler Seguin (F)Dallas Stars43211940
Eric Staal (F)Minnesota Wild43191837
Blake Wheeler (F)Winnipeg Jets44143852

Pacific Division

Only four players are coming back from last year’s Pacific Division team. Connor McDavid, Johnny Gaudreau, Brent Burns and Drew Doughty are back from last year’s team that lost to the Metropolitan Division in the final. Along with some firepower, the Pacific team will have a stellar combination of goaltenders with Marc-Andre Fleury and Jonathan Quick in net.

Four of the Pacific Division’s top five scorers will be at the All-Star Game. Gaudreau currently leads the division in scoring with 13 goals and 49 points in 42  games. Connor McDavid will captain the team as mentioned above. Brock Boeser and Rickard Rakell will make their first All-Star Game appearances in their young careers. Boeser currently leads all rookies with 22 goals and 40 points in 40 games and is a front-runner for the Calder Trophy.

PlayerTeamGP

GP

G

W

A

GAA

PTS

SV%

Marc-Andre Fleury (G)Vegas Golden Knights1291.73.945
Jonathan Quick (G)Los Angeles Kings36182.55.921
Brent Burns (D)San Jose Sharks4072330
Drew Doughty (D)Los Angeles Kings4272330
Oliver Ekman-Larsson (D)Arizona Coyotes4361319
Brock Boeser (F)Vancouver Canucks40221840
Johnny Gaudreau (F)Calgary Flames42133649
Anze Kopitar (F)Los Angeles Kings42172744
Connor McDavid (F)Edmonton Oilers44153348
James Neal (F)Vegas Golden Knights41181129
Rickard Rakell (F)Anaheim Ducks38151631

 

