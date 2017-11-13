Pike’s Picks: 2018 NHL Draft Rankings – November Edition

November 13th, 2017

The 2017-18 hockey season is well underway, with the majority of professional, major-junior and collegiate leagues already well into their regular season schedules. As such, many of the players vying for selection in the 2018 NHL Draft have begun to make their cases to the various scouting entities – as well as 31 National Hockey League clubs – that they’re worthy of taking a gamble on. With two months of the current season to analyze, it’s time for the November edition of our NHL Draft rankings here at The Hockey Writers.

2018 NHL Draft prospect Andrei Svechnikov

Top 2018 NHL Draft prospect Andrei Svechnikov (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

This is the second edition of my annual NHL Draft rankings. Roughly every other month, I will attempt to rank the top players in this year’s draft class as if I were drafting a team from scratch. My main proviso? I want the players that will help my team win consistently. The usual disclaimers apply: I live in Western Canada so I see Western Hockey League players the most often, followed by the remainder of Canada’s prospects – especially those affiliated with Hockey Canada. I have to rely on video for players in the United States and Europe for the most part. I’m also hesitant to draft goalies early due to the sheer number of weird things that can go wrong and derail their development.

For a couple second opinions, check out the latest rankings from my colleagues Larry Fisher and Brett Slawson.

As always, your mileage may vary.

The Top 50

No.PlayerPos.2017-18 Primary Team
1Rasmus DahlinDFrolunda HC (SHL)
2Andrei SvechnikovRWBarrie Colts (OHL)
3Ryan MerkleyDGuelph Storm (OHL)
4Brady TkachukCBoston University (NCAA)
5Filip ZadinaLWHalifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)
6Oliver WahlstromCU.S. National Development Team (USHL)
7Ty SmithDSpokane Chiefs (WHL)
8Adam BoqvistDBrynas IF (SuperElit)
9Joseph VelenoCSaint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)
10Anderson MacDonaldLWMoncton Wildcats (QMJHL)
11Joel FarabeeLWU.S. National Development Team (USHL)
12Jett WooDMoose Jaw Warriors (WHL)
13Benoit-Olivier GroulxCHalifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)
14Akil ThomasCNiagara IceDogs (OHL)
15Jack McBainCToronto Jr. Canadians (OJHL)
16Evan BouchardDLondon Knights (OHL)
17Isac LundestromCLulea HF (SHL)
18Jesperi KotkaniemiCAsset (SM-Liiga)
19Ryan McLeodCMississauga Steelheads (OHL)
20Jared McIssacDHalifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)
21Bode WildeDU.S. National Development Team (USHL)
22Noah DobsonDAcadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL)
23Rasmus KupariCKarpat (SM-Liiga)
24Quinton HughesDUniversity of Michigan (NCAA)
25Mattias SamuelssonDU.S. National Development Team (USHL)
26Alexander AlexeyevDRed Deer Rebels (WHL)
27Calen AddisonDLethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)
28Jacob OlofssonCTimra IK (Allsvenskan)
29Barrett HaytonCSault Ste Marie Greyhounds (OHL)
30Rasmus SandinDSault Ste Marie Greyhounds (OHL)
31Alexander KhovanovCMoncton Wildcats (QMJHL)
32Xavier BouchardDBaie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)
33K’Andre MillerDU.S. National Development Team (USHL)
34Jesse YlonenRWEspoo United (Mestis)
35Ty DellandreaCFlint Firebirds (OHL)
36Grigori DenisenkoLWLoko Yaroslavl (MHL)
37Serron NoelRWOshawa Generals (OHL)
38Philipp KurashevLWQuebec Remparts (QMJHL)
39Jonathan TychonickDPenticton Vees (BCHL)
40Allan McShaneCOshawa Generals (OHL)
41Riley SutterRWEverett Silvertips (WHL)
42Adam SamuelssonDU.S. National Development Team (USHL)
43Vitali KravtsovCTraktor Chelyabinsk (KHL)
44Niklas NordgrenRWHIFK U20 (Jr. SM-Liiga)
45Filip JohanssonDLeksands IF U20 (Superelit)
46Vladislav KotkovLWChicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)
47Adam GinningDLinkopings HC (SHL)
48David LevinLWSudbury Wolves (OHL)
49Filip HallanderCTimra IK (Allsvenskan)
50Nando EggenbergerLWHC Davos (NLA)

Honourable Mentions

  • C Luka Burzan – Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)
  • C Cole Fonstad – Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)
  • LW Gabriel Fortier – Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)
  • G Jacob Ingham – Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)
  • C Jakub Lauko – Pirati Chomutov (Czech Extraliga)
  • C Adam McMaster – North Bay Battalion (OHL)
  • C Milos Roman – Vancouver Giants (WHL)
  • D Giovanni Vallati – Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
  • C Jake Wise – U.S. National Development Team (USHL)
  • D Libor Zabransky – Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

The Rundown

The top end of the 2018 class is beginning to solidify, with Dahlin and Svechnikov cementing themselves at the top. Merkley, Zadina, Tkachuk and Wahlstrom are clustered together, with Tkachuk’s lack of offensive production in college thus far somewhat mitigated by the tough competition in the Hockey East conference. (That said, he’ll need to produce at some point or else he’ll probably slide a bit.) Along with the top two and the next five, there’s a cluster of around eight higher-end players and then much less separation in the rest of the first round (and early second round) talent in the 2018 group.

The projected top 10 skews slightly towards forward – six forwards, four defensemen. The projected first round features 14 defensemen and 17 forwards. The projected top 50 features 20 defensemen and 30 forwards. League-by-league, the OHL and QMJHL are the most prominently represented in the projected first round with seven players each. The USHL contingent in the top 50 is exclusively from the U.S. National Development Program, a departure from recent years but probably the exception to the recent rule of representation from many different USHL teams.

As has become the custom in recent drafts, there’s a wide swath of young Europeans who are playing in pro leagues as teenagers. Dahlin is the dream of this crop, but don’t sleep on the pair of Olofsson and Hallander, who have sparked Timra offensively at various points this season (as teens).

The upcoming World Juniors could be very illuminating, in terms of seeing which higher-end 2018 prospects can separate themselves from the pack – or potentially bridge the gap between them and the upper-echelon group – with a strong performance.

