2023-24 Fantasy Hockey Advice: Goalies to Target

In fantasy hockey leagues, one of the most valuable positions to target is in net, given that there are only two slots to start them in standard ESPN leagues. Despite this, it is easy to find steals. Oftentimes, the rankings and average draft position (ADP) for these netminders are inaccurate. Who are some of the best to target?

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild (ADP 81.8)

Even though Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson emerged as the true number-one netminder far too late, starting in just 37 games, he was still ranked ninth in terms of total fantasy points among goaltenders. That ninth slot is exactly where he is being drafted now.

Gustavsson with the Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The only legitimate case you can make against Gustavsson is the possible looming regression. According to Money Puck, he ranked seventh in the league in terms of goals saved above expected (GSAx), with 24.2 total on the season. What this essentially means is that he stopped 24.2 more goals than he should have, if all goaltenders are equal. Generally, only the truly elite netminders can repeat this type of success. We should find out if he is among the upper echelon this season.

Related: Hockey Advanced Analytics: What Are They & Why Are They Important?

Even if the 25-year-old does not replicate his success from last season, simply playing more games will boost his ranking. In 2021-22, former starting goaltender Cam Talbot started 48 games for the Wild. This is actually a light workload, but it is still far more than what Gustavsson saw in 2022-23. For reference, he would have earned just 0.5 fewer fantasy points than Ilya Sorokin last season – Sorokin is being drafted before any other goaltender in terms of ADP, at 13.8.

If Gustavsson can get a true starter’s workload and prove to the world he is elite, you could be looking at one of the biggest steals in your draft. The Wild are projected to finish in a playoff spot this season, so he should be rewarded with plenty of wins even when he is off his game.

Vitek Vanecek, New Jersey Devils (ADP 112.9)

Last season, Vitek Vanecek had a solid season and benefitted from being on the New Jersey Devils. Some have them in the conversation for the Presidents’ Trophy this season, so Vanecek could be looking at a monster fantasy season.

Vanecek of the Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For now, the only real legitimate threat of him not living up to the hype is if his job is taken away by a goalie who will appear later on this list. Somehow, a team that finished with 112 points in the regular season arguably improved, taking into account the development of young players and some new additions to the Devils’ roster. Wins are a valuable category for fantasy goaltenders, so Vanecek owners will appreciate this.

Latest News & Highlights

Often, the best teams in the league have some of the best fantasy goaltenders. If you are a believer in the Devils’ core, it would be a good idea to grab their starting goaltender well after the top forwards and defensemen on the market have been taken.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (ADP 151.5)

Similar to Vanecek, Stuart Skinner is not just the clear-cut starter on a team projected to finish atop their division but also showed elite streaks of play at times. If he can do that consistently, expect him to be a steal.

Skinner with the Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Last season, the 24-year-old netminder started 48 games for the Edmonton Oilers but didn’t put himself on the map until late in the season. In March, he was so dominant that he was awarded Rookie of the Month. In his final five starts of the season, Skinner earned 41 fantasy points. If he can pick up where he left off and ride the confidence wave like he did in March and April, he is being severely underrated.

Devon Levi, Buffalo Sabres (ADP 212.5)

Getting into some players you can actually acquire on waivers in some leagues there is no world where Devon Levi should be drafted this low. The Buffalo Sabres are finally projected to make the playoffs this season, so there is reason to be excited about the netminder this season.

By itself, a goaltender, who is projected to be the starter on a playoff team, being drafted this late is absurd; that he was the best on his team last season despite being only 21 years old makes it even harder to believe. Only rostered in 33.4 percent of leagues, Levi is being disrespected. He has the potential to be an elite goaltender in the NHL as soon as this season, and he could do that on a team with serious playoff aspirations. At worst, the youngster should be a bench stash for your league. At best, he could be one of the top netminders in fantasy.

Akira Schmid, Devils (ADP 227.3)

If Vanecek doesn’t impress, 23-year-old Akira Schmid very well might. He may not see an insane workload, as he is slated to be the backup, but he could see more starts. He is a very intriguing bench player.

Schmid with the Devils (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

He was pretty unknown by the hockey world until his incredible performance in the 2023 Playoffs. After Vanecek underperformed, Schmid became the starter. Even though his 4-4 record does not suggest greatness, his .921 save percentage (SV%) and 2.35 goals-against average (GAA) showcased his abilities to be a legitimate NHL starter. If he continues to win over head coach Lindy Ruff, he could be an elite option.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary (ADP 229.2)

It will certainly be an uphill battle for 22-year-old Dustin Wolf to get significant playing time for the Calgary Flames, but he also does not belong in the American Hockey League (AHL) anymore after being named the best goaltender in the league in consecutive seasons.

Wolf with the Flames (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

A reason to believe that Wolf could earn the starting role with the Flames is their struggles in net in 2022-23. Their tandem of Jacob Markstrom and Daniel Vladar posted a .892 SV% and .894 SV%, respectively. In his lone start in the last game of the season, Wolf blew them both out of the water with 23 saves on 24 shots to earn the win.

Even if his NHL sample size is small, it isn’t in the AHL. Wolf should project as the Flames’ starter if both goaltenders continue to struggle, even with a new head coach. Even if he doesn’t, you can most likely get him off waivers anyway. To truly show the magnitude of how low he is going, Chris Kunitz is being drafted less than a pick later at an ADP of 230; he retired over four years ago.

Whether it be a waiver pickup or a mid-round draft pick, these are goaltenders that could genuinely be league-altering. They should be given some consideration, at the very least.