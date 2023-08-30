NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Bruins, Golden Knights, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens are not trading Jake Allen, according to a report. Meanwhile, forward Jake DeBrusk has said publicly that he isn’t looking to leave the Boston Bruins and is hoping to re-sign with the team. Might the Vegas Golden Knights look into the availability of Elias Pettersson? Finally, the Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Sheldon Keefe to a multi-year contract extension.

Jake Allen Not Being Traded by Canadiens

The fate of Montreal Canadiens’ goaltender Jake Allen now seems clear. In a tweet by TVASports Raphaël Doucet, who cites someone he deems reliable, he writes, “A well-informed source just texted me that Allen has been told he was staying in Montreal.”

Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This will likely shift trade focus back to the recently-acquired Casey DeSmith who GM Kent Hughes has already stated he’s trying to find a home for. After trading Jeff Petry, Hughes is trying to navigate a sluggish goalie market and not place anyone in the minors. Hughes maintains patience throughout the process.

Montreal Hockey Now’s Marc Dumont notes speculative trade destinations, possibly including teams like the Boston Bruins seeking a reliable backup.

Jake DeBrusk Hopeful to Re-Sign with the Bruins

Jake DeBrusk aims to extend his tenure with the Bruins as his contract nears conclusion next year. During the Perry Pearn 3 vs. 3 Hockey Camp, the 26-year-old expressed strong ties to the team and his desire to continue playing for them. NHL.com Staff Writer Derek Van Diest reports DeBrusk’s sentiments, emphasizing his hope for the relationship to continue. Amid potential upheaval in the Bruins’ roster, DeBrusk remains uncertain about the future. He relies on agent Rick Valette to handle that business for him.

DeBrusk’s confidence in his skills is growing and his opportunity to prove himself will never be higher than it is this coming season. With two near-miss seasons at 27 goals and 25 goals in 2021-22, he aims for the 30-goal milestone if he maintains good health. He states, “If I stay healthy, that’s obviously the goal, to finally get to that 30 mark.”

Could the Golden Knights Kick Tires on Elias Pettersson?

In a recent article from Vegas Hockey Now, Chris Gawlik has proposed that the Golden Knights explore the possibility of acquiring Elias Pettersson, the Vancouver Canucks center, if contract extensions for Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson don’t materialize. Marchessault and Stephenson are on track to become unrestricted free agents in the coming July, and their substantial performance could lead to sizable contract demands, making their re-signing uncertain.

Given Pettersson’s recent decision to pause contract negotiations with the Canucks, Gawlik speculates that the young restricted free agent might prefer a trade to a contender. It wouldn’t be unliked the Golden Knights to try and swap out aging players who have seemingly reached their peak for a 24-year-old Pettersson who is entering his prime. He notes, to secure Pettersson, the Golden Knights could potentially offer draft picks and prospects in exchange.

Sheldon Keefe Signed to Two-Year Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have put a little more faith in Head Coach Sheldon Keefe, who the team signed to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday. This extension comes as Keefe approached the final year of his previous contract, solidifying his position as a guiding force for the team in the near future and putting to rest any immediate questions about his future with the club.

Sheldon Keefe, Toronto Maple Leafs Head Coach (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Some might question the two years, because it’s not a long extension. Is this about removing the cloud of uncertainty that would hang over the season if not renewed? Did Treliving want Keefe to stay, but wasn’t prepared to give him three or more years? Or, is this just the way the Leafs are going to operate moving forward?

General Manager Brad Treliving shared the news, emphasizing Keefe’s adept leadership and clear strategic outlook. Since assuming the role on November 20, 2019, Keefe’s impact has been profound, resulting in a 166-71-30 record across 267 regular season games. His coaching prowess ranks him sixth in wins across the franchise’s extensive 105-year history.