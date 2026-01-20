3 Potential Trade Targets for the Canadiens

As the Montreal Canadiens continue to exceed expectations and remain firmly in the playoff conversation, the question naturally shifts from if they should add to how they should add. With a young core already carrying much of the load, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton may look to supplement the roster with experienced, reliable pieces who can help stabilize key areas without disrupting the long-term plan. Here are three potential trade targets who could make sense for the Canadiens as the deadline approaches.

Blake Coleman

Blake Coleman’s name has already been linked to Montreal, and for good reason. The veteran forward brings exactly the type of playoff-style profile that contenders value. This season, Coleman has recorded 13 goals and eight assists for 21 points in 44 games, solid production for a player whose value goes far beyond the scoresheet.

Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Coleman is a relentless forechecker, strong penalty killer, and a player who thrives in tight, physical games. He has two Stanley Cup rings from his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020, 2021), and that championship pedigree would be extremely valuable for a Canadiens group that is still learning how to win meaningful games in the spring.

Under contract at $4.9 million through next season, Coleman isn’t a pure rental, which could be both a positive and a challenge. On one hand, Montreal would get cost certainty and leadership beyond this season. On the other hand, the acquisition cost would likely be significant, possibly a first-round pick or a strong prospect package, especially if multiple teams enter the bidding.

Fit-wise, Coleman could slide anywhere from the second to fourth line, contribute on the penalty kill, and bring a playoff mentality that this roster is still developing. If the Canadiens truly believe they are ready to take a step forward, Coleman is the type of addition that sends a clear message.

Carson Soucy

While much of the attention is on Montreal’s offensive growth, the blue line remains an area that could use reinforcement, particularly when it comes to size, physicality, and penalty killing. That’s where Carson Soucy becomes an intriguing option.

Soucy is a pending unrestricted free agent after the season, which immediately lowers the acquisition cost. With the New York Rangers potentially looking to retool or reallocate assets, Soucy is a player the Canadiens should keep a close eye on. He’s not flashy, but he’s dependable, physical, and comfortable in defensive situations.

At 6-foot-4, Soucy brings a different element to Montreal’s defence corps. He could help absorb tough minutes, clear the crease, and stabilize the penalty kill, an area where the Canadiens have struggled at times this season. Importantly, he wouldn’t be asked to do too much offensively, which fits well with a blue line that already relies heavily on puck-movers like Lane Hutson and Mike Matheson.

As a rental, Soucy would allow Montreal to address a need without committing long-term cap space. If the price is right, this is the type of low-risk, high-utility move that can quietly pay dividends down the stretch.

Erik Haula

If there’s one thing every playoff team values, it’s depth, and Erik Haula provides exactly that. The veteran forward is known for his responsibility, versatility, and ability to adapt to almost any role in the lineup.

Haula can play centre or wing, handle defensive assignments, contribute on special teams, and bring a calming presence to a young room. While he may not be a high-end offensive producer at this stage of his career, his hockey IQ and consistency make him a coach’s favourite when games tighten up.

For the Canadiens, Haula could be a stabilizing piece on the third or fourth line, someone who can take important defensive responsibilities, kill penalties, and allow younger players to be deployed in more favourable situations. His experience across multiple playoff teams adds another layer of value, especially for a group that hasn’t gone through many long postseason runs together. As a shorter-term option, Haula represents a safe, pragmatic addition, one that improves the team’s floor without demanding a premium price.

The Canadiens don’t need to swing for the fences at the deadline, but they do have an opportunity to be strategic. Adding players like Coleman, Soucy, or Haula wouldn’t compromise the organization’s future, yet could significantly improve their ability to compete in meaningful games right now.

With the Atlantic Division as tight as ever, every marginal upgrade matters. If Montreal chooses to be aggressive, these are the types of players who could help turn a promising season into something more.