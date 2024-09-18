4 Blackhawks Storylines Entering the 2024-25 Preseason

The offseason is finally over for the Chicago Blackhawks! Training camp officially begins, with player physicals this Wednesday, Sept. 18 and the first practice on Thursday, Sept. 19. The first exhibition game will be the following Wednesday, Sept. 25, when the Blackhawks host the Detroit Red Wings. A lot has transpired during the summer, leading to an underlying sense of hope and excitement in Chicago. As we get ready for the 2024-25 campaign, let’s look at four big storylines to follow as camp gets underway.

Who Will Be Connor Bedard’s Linemates?

This is by far the biggest storyline, so we might as well just get right to it. The Blackhawks stated at the end of last season that they wanted to take the next step in their rebuild. They have a huge head start with their 2023 first overall draft pick, Connor Bedard. But despite an impressive rookie season, even Bedard struggled at times with little or no help around him. One guy, no matter how talented, just can’t do it alone. Especially if they’re only 18 years old, and brand new to the NHL.

The Chicago Blackhawks will be building around Connor Bedard as they attempt to become a contending team. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Blackhawks recognized this, and addressed it accordingly in the offseason. They added five veteran forwards to the mix, as well as expecting some injured players to once again be healthy this season. The organization is obviously trying to build around Bedard as they determine their top-six forwards. So what are the options? I’ll break it into three scenarios.

Blackhawks New Additions

Most people think this is the most likely set-up. Why wouldn’t newly acquired Teuvo Teravainen and Tyler Bertuzzi be Bedard’s linemates? After all, they’re both highly skilled veterans that will know how to complement this young talent. Bedard really didn’t have anyone that could keep up with him last season (we’ll get to Philipp Kurashev in a bit).

Will Teuvo Teravainen, shown here with the Carolina Hurricanes, be someone that will elevate Connor Bedard’s game? (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Both Teravainen and Bertuzzi would likely not only keep up with Bedard, but also find ways to capitalize off his skill. One or both of them could easily find themselves deployed with the young phenom.

Blackhawks Existing Veterans

Let’s not forget about Taylor Hall, who was brought in to mentor Bedard last season. Unfortunately, a torn ACL limited him to only 10 games. Now healthy, Hall could certainly be an option to line up next to Bedard.

Taylor Hall was slated to mentor Connor Bedard last year, but his season was cut short by an ACL injury. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jason Dickinson is more of a defensive forward by trade, but with no other options he and Bedard built some chemistry towards the end of last season. Nick Foligno found success with the youngster. Although, it could be argued that was more off the ice, and he was too slow on the ice. Believe it or not, Ryan Donato and Bedard actually had decent stats together.

Another forward to consider is Andreas Athanasiou, who struggled with injuries last season as well. He and Bedard weren’t really deployed together, but it could be an option head coach Luke Richardson explores. After all, Athanasiou’s speed could be a huge asset.

Blackhawks Youngsters & the Future

It might not happen right away, but why not let Bedard loose with those that will most likely be his future linemates when the Blackhawks are back in playoff contention? I speak here of Kurashev, who found the most success with Bedard last season. He’s only 24 years old, and could have a long career ahead of him with the Blackhawks. Is he still top line material on a more talented team?

Philipp Kurashev had a breakout campaign playing alongside Connor Bedard with last season. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lukas Reichel struggled last season, resulting in him losing a whole lot of confidence. But he has the elite talent to hang with Bedard. It certainly would benefit Reichel to be paired with Bedard, but can the latter prove to the coaching staff he deserves that spot?

Frank Nazar has the skill, and the spit and vinegar, to project into a top-six designation. But it might be too early in his development to make the team. Colton Dach also has so much potential. But can he put it all together to get a shot at the NHL level this season?

Make no mistake; who earns the other two spots on a line with Bedard is a big story.

Blackhawks Defensive Corps: Will It Include Korchinski & Kaiser?

Let’s start with what we know and take it from there. Seth Jones and Alex Vlasic have established themselves as the top pairing. Vlasic had a breakout 2023-24 season, and all signs point to a continued positive trajectory moving forward. Jones is a workhorse that eats up heavy minutes, while taking on the opponent’s top competition in all situations.

Beyond that, there are questions about how the rest of the defensive lineup will pan out. Connor Murphy has struggled with injuries, but is coming into training camp healthy. He should be a solid veteran presence on either the second or third pairing. The same applies to newly acquired Alec Martinez. Another new addition on defense, T.J. Brodie, will likely fit on the third defensive pairing. Or, he could become the seventh defenseman if another prospect or two proves worthy of a spot.

20-year-old Kevin Korchinski played with the Blackhawks most of last season, mainly because he wasn’t eligible for the AHL Rockford IceHogs due to Canadian Hockey League rules. This year he is eligible to go to Rockford. Will Korchinski prove he deserves a spot with the Blackhawks, or would some time in Rockford do him good? This is likely the biggest storyline on the defensive side, because that decision will determine how a lot of other things play out.

A big preseason storyline is whether Kevin Korchinski starts the season with the Chicago Blackhawks or the Rockford IceHogs. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Even counting Korchinski as part of the lineup, that still only accounts for six spots, and a team usually carries seven defensemen. Meaning at least one or two prospects have to shot to make the team. 22-year-old Wyatt Kaiser seems like a shoo-in, considering he played in 32 games last season, and looked extremely improved in his last stint with the club at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Isaak Phillips played in 33 games last season, and Louis Crevier played in 24, giving them a leg up over some of the younger competition. But don’t count out Ethan Del Mastro (two games last season) and Nolan Allan, who both likely have a higher ceiling than Phillips or Crevier. It will be fun to watch who rises to the top during training camp.

Sidenote: The Blackhawks second overall selection in the 2024 Draft, Artyom Levshunov, is sidelined with a right foot injury. He received a puck to the foot during a recent skate and is expected to be in a walking boot and out up to six weeks. That would have him missing training camp and even some of the start of the regular season. Due to this unfortunate timing of this injury, Levshunov will almost certainly be bound for Rockford (which he probably already was) when he’s ready to play.

How Will the Goaltender Situation Play Out?

This wouldn’t be as much of a storyline if newly acquired veteran goaltender Laurent Brossoit hadn’t required meniscus surgery on his right knee during the offseason. His timeline to return was given on Aug. 28 as five-to-seven weeks. That’s an unfortunate way for the Blackhawks to start the season, considering the Brossoit will miss all of training camp and likely the beginning of the regular season. The team’s first game is on Oct. 8 in Utah, exactly six weeks from Brossoit’s surgery.

As a matter of fact, the Blackhawk’s first four games are on the road. So, I wouldn’t expect to see Brossoit in net until at least Oct. 17, when the Hawks face the San Jose Sharks at the United Center. Hopefully he won’t have any lingering effects from his injury, and the Blackhawks can have a 1A-1B tandem between Petr Mrazek and Brossoit for the majority of the season. That would be the ideal case scenario, and would give the younger netminders a chance to develop in Rockford.

Laurent Brossoit, shown here with the Winnipeg Jets, is expected to be part of a 1A-1B goalie tandem with Petr Mrazek this season for the Chicago Blackhawks. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Speaking of which, Arvid Soderblom is expected to be the backup goaltender while Brossoit is out. He had this role all last season, but the 25-year-old just couldn’t seem to find his groove at the NHL level. He only suited up for 32 games, posting a .879 save percentage and a 3.92 goals against average.

To be fair, Soderblom didn’t exactly have a great defense in front of him. While an experienced goaltender like Mrazek could handle that a little better, it’s not an optimal environment for a developing netminder. It was obvious that Soderblom was lacking confidence as the season progressed and the losses continued to add up. Now, the Blackhawks should have a better team to provide some more support for Soderblom. I’m sure he’s looking forward to any starts he receives as a chance to redeem himself.

That said, don’t count Drew Commesso out. This top prospect is progressing well. He had a solid rookie season with the IceHogs in 2023-24, posting a .906 SV% and a 2.65 GAA in 38 games (plus a .915 SV% and 2.57 GAA in three postseason contests). He’s also focusing just as much on his mental mindset as his physical play, emulating practices utilized by other goaltenders in the league, such as Jeremy Swayman and Braden Holtby.

Commesso might be the future for the Blackhawks, and he’ll likely spend most of the season honing his craft with the IceHogs. But I wouldn’t be surprised if the organization gives him a few looks with the big club, whether it be while Brossoit is out or at some other point down the stretch.

Dark Horses to Make the Team at Forward

We discussed above how the defensive group might play out, depending on Korchinski and Kaiser proving their worth, as well as some prospects who could be dark horses to make the team. But the competition is extremely stiff at the forward position, with so many veteran additions in the offseason. However, there are a few young forwards who will be giving it their all in training camp, with the expectation to make the team. Let’s wrap up by touching on these youngsters below.

Frank Nazar: This is one of the most likely forwards who could make it a hard decision for the coaching staff. He has a leg up in that he participated in three games with the Blackhawks in the 2023-24 season, scoring his first NHL goal. He also has a talented pedigree, being selected 13th overall in the 2022 Draft.

Frank Nazar played in 3 contests last season with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nazar also impressed at the Tom Kurvers Prospects Showcase, with a slower start against the St. Louis Blues but then heating up against the Minnesota Wild. The 20-year-old came out of the showcase with a goal and two assists, plus displayed a lot of aggressiveness to his game. A strong showing in training camp could potentially move him up in the depth chart.

Colton Dach: Dach was selected in the second round (62nd overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. He had high hopes for making the leap to the NHL after he (and fellow teammates Korchinski and Allan) won the 2023 WHL Championship with the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed Dach’s rookie season with the IceHogs. He played in only 48 games and missed their playoff run. Nonetheless, he tallied 11 goals and 27 points while he was healthy, looking like one of the IceHogs’ strongest players.

Colton Dach, shown here with the Seattle Thunderbirds, is hoping this will be his year to make it to the NHL level. (Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)

At the recent showcase Dach was very physical, doling out big hits and engaging in some scuffles both nights. IceHogs’ head coach Anders Sorensen believes he’s ready for the NHL as long as he can be consistent in his game. Dach was also one of the last players to be sent down at last year’s training camp. Could this be the season Dach finally breaks into the NHL?

Landon Slaggert: This 22-year-old Notre Dame alum is probably slated more as a bottom-six forward, unlike Nazar and Dach. But he’s got that motor and steady play that could set him above some of the other depth forwards. Slaggert joined the Blackhawks for 16 games at the end of last season, registering a goal and four points. He scored a goal at the showcase, as well as sporting the “A” for alternate captain.

Landon Slaggert could make a case as a depth forward for the Chicago Blackhawks this season. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Coincidentally, Slaggert, Nazar and Dach comprised the top line at the showcase, indicating they are thought highly of by the organization as being ready to take that next step. Each of these players have a legitimate chance to make the team.

Training camp should be exciting for the Blackhawks as they attempt to navigate the next step in their rebuild. How will they build around Bedard? Will the defensive pairings include Korchinski and Kaiser? Is the goaltending tandem set, or are there still some questions marks in net? And finally, will we see a few dark horse candidates make the team?

Puck drop for the first regular season matchup is on Oct. 8 against the Utah Hockey Club. But many questions need to answered before that in training camp.