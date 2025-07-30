4 Canadiens Prospects Competing at World Junior Summer Showcase

With the 2026 World Junior Championship a couple months away, national teams have started assembling some of their best under-20 talent at the annual World Junior Summer Showcase. For the Montreal Canadiens, four of their prospects, Michael Hage, Owen Protz, Aatos Koivu, and LJ Mooney, are taking part in the festivities and looking to leave a strong impression on their respective national teams. While not all of them are guaranteed to suit up in December, two names in particular could be key figures during the holidays.

Michael Hage (Canada)

Among the four Habs prospects present at the Summer Showcase, Hage is the one generating the most excitement. A skilled, fast, and intelligent centre with top-six NHL potential, Hage capped off a solid rookie season with the Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA, finishing with just over a point per game. His blend of playmaking, shot selection, and ability to drive transitions make him a prime candidate to centre one of Canada’s lines at the World Juniors.

Michael Hage, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Now heading into his second season with the University of Michigan, Hage is expected to take another step. His two-way maturity and offensive instincts have made Habs fans dream of that second-line centre. For Team Canada, Hage is viewed as one of the most skilled players available, and with his combination of vision and pace, he looks like a near-lock to make the team come December.

Aatos Koivu (Finland)

Koivu, the son of Habs legend Saku Koivu, is forging his own path with a style that mixes intelligence, composure, and high-end hockey sense. Though not flashy, Koivu’s value lies in his ability to read the game and make the right play consistently. He’s not the most dynamic player, but he’s highly efficient at both ends of the ice.

Koivu missed his first opportunity to participate in the tournament last year because of mononucleosis early in the season. He’s expected to make the team this time around and started the Showcase strong with two goals against the United States a few days ago. Among the Habs’ prospects in this Showcase, he and Hage are the safest bets to play key roles for their countries.

LJ Mooney (USA)

Mooney is a high-upside, high-risk prospect who brings a dynamic skill set to the table. He’s electric in open ice, boasting great hands and above-average speed, and he isn’t afraid to try creative plays. With 51 points in 51 games for the U.S. National Team Development Program last season, Mooney showed flashes of brilliance, but his small size made him fall in the draft.

The Canadiens took a calculated swing on Mooney in the fourth round, betting on his offensive tools and hoping development time would smooth out the rough edges. Now committed to the University of Minnesota, he’ll face bigger, older competition in the NCAA, which will test his adaptability.

At the Summer Showcase, Mooney started the tournament strong with a goal and an assist in a loss to Sweden. His offensive flair could earn him a role during the 2026 World Junior Championship, but he’ll need a strong start to his NCAA season to truly solidify his chances for the December tournament.

Owen Protz (Canada)

Rounding out the quartet is Protz, a big body defender who brings sandpaper to the blue line. Protz was a key piece of the Brantford Bulldogs’ solid season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), logging big minutes against top competition and finishing with 32 points in 67 games.

Protz doesn’t project as a top-pairing NHL defenceman, but his willingness to block shots, kill penalties, and physically engage make him a valuable depth piece. For Team Canada, however, the path to making the World Junior roster is steep. Canada traditionally leans toward mobile, puck-moving defencemen, and while Protz has worked on improving that part of his game, he’s likely on the outside looking in for now.

That said, his presence at the Summer Showcase is notable. It’s a sign that Hockey Canada sees potential, and if injuries or specific roster needs arise later in the season, Protz could enter the conversation as a bottom-pairing or seventh defenceman option.

Two Safe Bets

As it stands, Hage and Koivu are the two Canadiens prospects with the strongest chance of wearing their country’s jersey at the 2026 World Junior Championship. Both play premium positions at centre and bring well-rounded, mature games that coaches trust. Hage could even be one of Canada’s top offensive threats, while Koivu looks like a lock for a two-way role with Finland.

Meanwhile, Mooney and Protz face tougher paths. Mooney’s raw skillset makes him an intriguing option, but he’ll need to show a lot to overcome the questions surrounding his size. Protz, while defensively dependable, will have to prove he can keep up with the pace and puck movement expected at the international level.

Regardless of how the final rosters shake out, the fact that four Canadiens prospects are competing at this stage is another testament to the organization’s pipeline. With top-end talent and promising depth on display, the future continues to look bright in Montreal.