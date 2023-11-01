4 Keys to a Flyers Win Against the Sabres

The Philadelphia Flyers, coming off consecutive regulation losses, end their home stand in Philadelphia against the Buffalo Sabres. Vying for a win, what can they do to ensure that they don’t fall to a losing record for the first time in their 2023-24 campaign?

Feel Out the Sabres

Like they did to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Flyers may have to feel out the Sabres’ style before they commit to one of their own. Once the Flyers figured out what they’d be dealing with in a speedy Carolina team, they played significantly better. That might be their approach against Buffalo, too.

The Sabres have a strong offense and are dealing with a few injuries to their young players. They can play with and control their own pace, so that is something the Flyers will have to adjust to as the game moves along. Buffalo was off to a slow start, but have started to find their legs against some great hockey clubs.

Their 4-5-0 record so far this season can be deceiving, and they should not be taken lightly. Even with injuries to forwards Zach Benson and Jack Quinn, they are still very good offensively. Coupled with the offense on the back end in Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, they are capable of high-octane scoring, but it hasn’t been shown consistently, so the Flyers won’t have too much film to go off of. The Sabres at their best for long stretches has yet to be seen, and it could start against Philadelphia if they aren’t careful.

Continue to Get Frost Going

Morgan Frost was a healthy scratch from the third game of the Flyers’ season all the way up to the eighth. Finally seeing some ice against the Hurricanes, he might not have scored, but he was definitely noticeable. He had instances of greatness at both even strength and on the power play, suggesting that all he needs is time to get adjusted. When he is producing, he is a very valuable player. Head coach John Tortorella will need to continue to try and get the best out of him.

Morgan Frost of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Frost was one of the Flyers’ best offensive contributors last season, and hasn’t really gotten the chance to do that thus far. Perhaps his time as a healthy scratch will help unlock something in him. He is in desperate need of actually registering on the score sheet, even if he is coming off of a good game. There are no off nights, and he has to make himself stand out with the Flyers’ depth playing as well as it has.

Latest News & Highlights

Mainly serving as a generator of chances rather than a finisher, Frost generally relies on his teammates to cash in on the offense he creates. He has done a good job despite the short time frame, and should only continue to get better if he’s given the chance.

Embrace Physical Play

A monster shift against the Hurricanes for the Flyers’ fourth line gave them a hard-earned goal on a dominant effort. Much of that was due to several hits on the shift, putting Carolina’s puck possession in danger and eventually leading to them coughing it up. It might not be how the game is played now, but sequences like that are what originally gave the Flyers their identity.

The type of physical prowess they displayed against a rather chippy Hurricanes club showed their high compete level. Their effort level has been high all season, and they can stick it to a young Sabres group that hasn’t really dealt with a team like the Flyers yet. They have played against contenders, but they have not faced a team that has displayed the relentlessness of the Flyers. Players like Nicolas Deslauriers and Garnet Hathaway have been fantastic not just for their physicality, but their ability to generate actual offense. Their aggressiveness has played into that ability.

Nicolas Deslauriers of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Philadelphia is not the most skilled team in the league, so they have to win in other ways. Their physical side has been flashed at times, and it has usually resulted in success. There is no reason why they should shy away from it because it is really who they are.

Get Special Teams Back on Track

The Flyers are coming off a 0-for-5 performance on the power play combined with an 0-for-1 finish on the penalty kill against the Hurricanes. In a game decided by one goal, their play on special teams was, without a doubt, the biggest reason why they lost. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a dominant showing on special teams, but it will have to be much better against the Sabres. If the Flyers are ineffective again, they are essentially giving themselves no chance to come away with a win.

Granted, the Flyers’ special teams were not considered to be a strength heading into the season by any means. They were known to be an issue, but the Flyers were actually coming off of a dominant stint for their penalty kill, having not sacrificed a goal in a few games. Now with goals on the power play against them in their last two games, that is starting to fade.

Philadelphia doesn’t need to score on every power play and kill off every penalty to win, but they cannot lose every battle on special teams like they did against the Hurricanes. In order to give themselves a chance, they will have to play better on both the power play and penalty kill, effective immediately.

The Sabres might appear to be a tamer opponent than some of the teams they have played recently, but they can beat the best teams in the league when they are on their game. Buffalo is a genuine contender, and the Flyers will still have their hands full with a young, talented lineup on their schedule.