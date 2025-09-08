A Look at the Windsor Spitfires’ 2025-26 Leadership Options

The 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season starts in less than two weeks and the Windsor Spitfires are going to need a strong leadership team. While some of the leaders return from last season, others have graduated, creating new opportunities.

Success requires players that are there for each other through the good and bad. The Spitfires are a close-knit organization, and part of that is because of their strong leadership group. Head coach Greg Walters, general manager Bill Bowler, and the rest of their staff have often praised the locker room leaders for creating a cohesion that brings success. With a potential OHL championship run on the horizon, a strong brotherhood will be essential. Let’s dive into who should have the letters this season.

Greentree Leads Likely Returnees

One constant from last season will be the return of captain forward Liam Greentree. The Spitfires’ second-round pick in 2022 became captain in January 2024 and has been the leader they’ve needed ever since.

Windsor Spitfires’ captain Liam Greentree. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Oshawa native had 49 goals and 119 points in 64 games in 2024-25 and was clutch in many of their big moments. His speed, pro shot, toughness, and willingness to stand up for teammates in every situation show his incredible value on the ice. Off the ice, he takes everyone under his wing, leads by example, and is great in the community. The Los Angeles Kings’ 2024 first-round pick has had an outstanding OHL career, and should this be his last season, there’s no better captain for the Spitfires.

He will likely be joined by two returning alternates in forward A.J. Spellacy and defenceman Anthony Cristoforo, both of whom came to the club with Greentree in 2022-23.

Spellacy, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound Westlake, OH native, was the club’s third-round pick in 2022. He was named an alternate last season and, in 62 games, he had 18 goals and 37 points. His speed and creativity at both ends, along with his physicality, make him a huge asset on the ice. Off the ice, he’s an important piece in the room. The Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect will likely get a look in the NHL, at least in the preseason, but should be guaranteed a letter upon his return.

The 19-year-old Cristoforo was the club’s first-round pick in 2022. After a rough 2023-24 where he had 38 points, along with a minus-43 rating in 67 games, the 6-foot, 190-pounder found his way last season. He jumped to 12 goals and 61 points in 65 games along with an impressive plus-53, good for fifth in the league. On the ice, he’s an offensive defenceman with the speed to get back into his own zone. He’s not physical, but he uses his stick to drive forwards to the outside. In the room, he’s intelligent, leads by example, and earned the “A.” Once he returns from Dallas Stars’ camp, he should see the “A” again.

The summer saw the graduation of two important pieces to the leadership team in forwards Noah Morneau and Ryan Abraham. Both were multi-season players who meant a lot to the organization, and they were also alternate captains who need to be replaced. Who could fill in those spots? Here are some options in order of likelihood.

Defenceman Wyatt Kennedy

One of the biggest returns this season, who wasn’t given a letter last season, is veteran defenceman Wyatt Kennedy. He’s going to use one of their three overage (20-year-old) roster spots and will be incredibly important to the roster.

Wyatt Kennedy of the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Bowler acquired him from the North Bay Battalion at last season’s January trade deadline in hopes that he would bring his playoff experience last season and this season. So far, it’s worked. The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder was a quiet, physical presence who went about his business with purpose. He wasn’t loud and boisterous on the ice, but he made everyone aware that he was there.

This season, Kennedy’s leadership will be leaned upon and giving him an alternate’s “A” will be a welcome send-off. He’s the only player in the organization who has been to a conference championship (Battalion in 2023), and passing that knowledge off to the next era of players will be incredible for the organization. The club gave him an “A” during their second preseason game, too, so they see something in him.

Forward Cole Davis

Another member of the Spitfires’ 2022 OHL Draft class that could definitely earn an “A” is fourth-round pick forward Cole Davis. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Sutton native has been a sparkplug on the ice. He’s quick, agile, offensive, and physical, throwing his body around with no cares in the world. While he put up 45 points last season, he’s had a bit of injury trouble, missing 11 of their 68 games.

However, in the room, he’s tight with the 2022 group and is a part of helping the younger players adjust quickly to the OHL. His energetic, light-hearted personality is what you need in a room, keeping the players loose and the fans engaged. It would be a shock if he didn’t have a letter at some point this season.

Defenceman Carson Woodall

One of the veterans who flies under the radar a bit is 19-year-old Carson Woodall. The Belle River native was the Spitfires’ 10th-round pick in 2022 and has cemented a spot in the organization and community.

At 5-foot-11, 183 pounds, Woodall isn’t going to run you over with his physicality, but he plays a simple, team-first game. Last season, he had three goals and 38 points in 66 games, playing strong positional hockey in his own end and creating chances for his teammates as they move up ice. There’s no flash-and-dash to his game, but he doesn’t need that.

Windsor Spitfires’ defenceman Carson Woodall (24). (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

However, it’s off the ice that might be an even bigger impact. He’s popular in the dressing room and leads by example. In the community, he’s always at public events and has a personality that the community gravitates to. He also started the Woody’s Hoodies campaign, which sells custom hoodies, shirts, and other items where 24 percent of the profits go to cancer research in the Windsor-and-Essex County area. It’s in honour of his grandmothers who both battled cancer.

Woodall is a fixture in the room and in the community and has shown impressive leadership skills. It wouldn’t be a shock if he wears the “A” at some point this season.

Defenceman Conor Walton

Another player that’s stepped up in all aspects is 19-year-old defenceman Conor Walton. The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder had three goals and 13 points in 65 games in 2024-25, but also added an impressive physical presence that wasn’t there a season before.

Walton is the kind of player you need for a title run. He’s not going to be flashy or make every highlight reel, but he’s similar to Kennedy where he gets the job done with intent. He’ll stand up for his team on the ice and does his best to lead in the room and community, too. He could certainly be considered for an “A.”

Forward Jack Nesbitt

Another player that could get a look with a letter is Philadelphia Flyers’ 2025 first-round pick forward Jack Nesbitt. The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder really came into his own last season with 64 points in 65 games.

Jack Nesbitt of the Windsor Spitfires. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Spitfires’ first-round pick in 2023 was raw on the ice in his rookie season (2023-24), but showed flashes of real potential on and off the ice. It felt like a matter of time before he broke out. Then last season hit, and everyone saw what he could really do. Not only did he break out on the ice, but he became a fan favourite and community guy off of it. He grew his voice in the room, and giving him a letter this season doesn’t feel like a stretch.

It should be noted that during the Spitfires’ preseason game against the Saginaw Spirit on Sun., Sept. 7, Kennedy, Nesbitt, and 2024 first overall pick forward Ethan Belchetz all wore an “A.” Belchetz is a bit of a surprise given he’s just 17, but the club clearly sees signs of leadership potential in him for the future.

The Spitfires head into 2025-26 with most of their veterans returning, including their captain. However, they have room to build a future leadership group at the same time. That will help not only continue a strong room this season but also grow the future leaders.