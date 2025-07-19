All-Star to AHL—And Back? The Case for Jack Campbell’s Redemption

If you’re a fan of Jack Campbell—or an Edmonton Oilers or Toronto Maple Leafs supporter—you might find yourself wondering: what exactly happened to him? Once one of the most well-liked personalities in the NHL, especially during his time in Toronto, Campbell was also seen as the hopeful answer in the net for the Oilers. His fall from grace has been steep and, in some ways, puzzling.

Known as one of the true “nice guys” of the game, Campbell did a lot of things right. He brought skill, work ethic, and humility to the crease. But like many goalies, he carried the weight of his mistakes—some costly, some just unlucky—and they seemed to follow him harder than most.

We’re Still Huge Campbell Fans and Rooting for Him

We’ve chosen to write about Campbell again because we’ve always been fans. And truthfully, we still believe there’s a version of him that can play in the NHL again. This post looks at that possibility—what it would take, what stands in the way, and whether there’s a blueprint for NHL goalies to find their way back. For the former NHL All-Star Team selection, Campbell’s story has always been one you root for.

Once a first-round pick with sky-high potential, Campbell’s NHL journey has taken him through more ups and downs than most players ever face. He’s had shining moments—like stealing games in Toronto or earning a big contract with Edmonton. But he’s also struggled. Inconsistent play, injuries, and loss of confidence eventually led to his return to the minors.

It’s easy for people to view this and think, “That’s it for him. He is done.” But any true hockey fan knows better: goalies are a different breed. Their careers are often full of twists, turns, peaks, and valleys. And when it comes to second chances, there might be no position in hockey more capable of a stunning comeback.

We’ve seen this movie before. History has shown us numerous comeback stories, and one might currently be in production, starring Campbell.

The NHL Goalie Comeback Blueprint

Campbell isn’t the first netminder to stumble and have the uphill climb to regaining his game, and if he’s successful, he won’t be the last. But that’s what gives his NHL fans hope—there’s a proven path back to the NHL crease and stardom. Just look at some of the goalies who’ve proven this can be done.

Other goalies have fallen hard and fought their way back. Devan Dubnyk was traded multiple times and landed in the American Hockey League (AHL) before a turnaround with the Minnesota Wild made him a Vezina Trophy finalist. Craig Anderson bounced around early in his career before breaking out with the Colorado Avalanche and leading the Ottawa Senators on a deep playoff run in 2017.

Sergei Bobrovsky struggled with the Philadelphia Flyers before becoming a two-time Vezina Trophy winner with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Cam Talbot went from backup with the New York Rangers to starter with the Edmonton Oilers, lost his game, and then found it again with strong stretches with the Calgary Flames and Minnesota. Steve Mason won the Calder Trophy, faded quickly, and was written off—until a fresh start in Philadelphia helped him rediscover his form. All these goalies were, at some point, dismissed or doubted. And all of them proved there’s a path back—if the timing, support, and self-belief align.

What Campbell Needs to Happen If He’s to Come Back

If Campbell is going to follow this goalie comeback blueprint, it won’t be easy. But he has a lot going for him—especially the support of fans who still believe in him. Here’s what every goalie comeback story seems to require:

First, every goalie comeback needs a fresh start.

Sometimes, all that is needed is a change of scenery. Whether it’s a new team, coach, or city, change helps. For goalies, fit matters—not just the system, but the coaching, locker room culture, and even the pressure level from the hockey (and sports) market and fan base. For Campbell, a new team that trusts him and isn’t in win-now panic mode could be the clean slate that is needed for a successful comeback. A stable environment can help a goalie rebuild their rhythm and naturally recalibrate their confidence.

Second, every goalie comeback story includes a mental reset.

Confidence is everything for a goalie. A couple of rough starts can snowball into a crisis of belief, and no amount of talent can compensate when doubt begins to crawl in. For Campbell, a mental reset is essential. That might mean continued time in the minors to rebuild his game in a lower-pressure setting, or working with a sports psychologist to manage the mental demands that come with such a pressure-filled position.

When NHL All-Star Campbell played with confidence, he was sharp, calm, and composed. Rediscovering that mindset—and blocking outside pressure and noise—will be crucial if he wants to scratch and claw back into an NHL crease.

Third, every goalie needs some technical improvements.

Goaltending is constantly evolving, and even minor technical flaws can lead to significant inconsistencies. Even small tweaks in positioning or skating can unlock significant results. Whether it’s positioning, puck tracking, or post-integration, technical refinements can help a goalie reset physically and mentally.

With proper coaching, a supportive system, and a focus on fundamentals, Campbell can tune out the noise and rebuild from the crease out. Often, it’s not about reinventing your game—it’s about stripping it down, tightening the details, and putting it all together.

Fourth, every goalie needs to find a home where patience is a virtue.

No goalie comeback happens overnight. Goalie development isn’t linear (as can be seen from goalie comeback examples shared above). Some netminders take years to find their game, and many need to bottom out before bouncing back. Campbell’s story is already a lesson in patience: from first-round pick to years in the minors, to becoming a fan favorite.

Now, his journey has led him into another valley. But history shows there’s still time (e.g., Anderson, Bobrovsky). Campbell needs to stay focused on the long-term goal. A Campbell comeback to the NHL crease won’t happen overnight—but with steady progress, hard work, determination, and the right mindset, it can happen.

Why Campbell’s NHL Fans Should Still Believe

Despite the setbacks, there’s something about Campbell that fans love. He’s humble. He’s hardworking. He’s a good guy. He wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s the kind of guy you’d want to have at your backyard barbecue. Whether it has been his emotional interviews or the way teammates have always spoken about him, it’s pretty clear: Campbell is a goalie almost everyone wants to see succeed.

And that’s why so many NHL fans are still rooting for him. Because we’ve seen the flashes—big stretches when he was unbeatable. We’ve observed the kind of person he is. And, when considering it all, we know that if anyone’s going to be able to fight his way back, it’s Soupy!

Hockey’s full of redemption stories. That’s clear. Campbell’s story is that of a professional goalie who might not be finished, but is just waiting for the right new chapter.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]