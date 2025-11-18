Arseny Gritsyuk Has Been Exactly What the Devils Need

The New Jersey Devils are off to a hot start this season, with a current record of 13-4-1. However, the journey leading up to this point has been anything but easy. The team is missing a significant portion of their lineup, including crucial veterans and a multitude of defensemen. And earlier this week, they lost star player Jack Hughes for the next eight weeks, while he recovers from finger surgery.

Despite their never-ending list of injuries, the Devils keep finding ways to win. But one player in particular has emerged as an early difference-maker. Arseny Gritsyuk might be considered the Devils’ rookie, but he’s already playing with the skill and poise of a seasoned NHL veteran. Let’s break down everything that’s gone right for him so far in 2025-26.

Gritsyuk’s Immediate Impact

Ever since the Devils drafted him in 2019, fans have been anxious to see what Gritsyuk could bring to the table. And after spending five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), the wait was finally over. He made a swift transition to the NHL, with a two-point game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in just his second contest for the Devils. His first NHL goal came five games later — an impressive wrist shot on the power play.

He’s spent the majority of his ice time playing on the third line, but his impact has been immediate. Gritsyuk has four goals and five assists so far this season, averaging 14:35 ice time and 2.2 shots on goal per game. He has been an elite two-way player, excelling in any scenario. In fact, his adaptability has been a key factor in his success.

When it comes to additional responsibilities, he’s been nothing but enthusiastic — whether it be on the Devils’ special teams, during 5-on-5, or even trying his hand at the shootout. He has three points on the man advantage, six points at even strength, and was even deployed in the shootout against the Washington Capitals. Gritsyuk has been a catalyst for the Devils’ early success, with the potential to become a top-six forward in the near future.

Early Offensive Catalyst

Gritsyuk’s spark has been exactly what the Devils need, in terms of his energy and skating ability. He’s also made his teammates inherently better. For example, he’s logged the highest minutes skating on a line with Cody Glass and Ondrej Palat, whose numbers have seen a significant uptick as a result. Glass saw a 27.17% increase in his shots for percentage, while Palat’s high-danger goals for percentage (HDGF%) rose by a whopping 60.71%.

Arseny Gritsyuk, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But the real test came on Saturday night, when Gritsyuk joined the Devils’ second line, following Hughes’ absence from the lineup. Almost immediately, his efforts were rewarded. He gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead five minutes into the first period against the Capitals, on a feed from Luke Hughes during the power play. He’ll look to continue his current point streak on Tuesday night against the Lightning, and has scored two goals in his last four games.

His ice time has been steadily increasing out of necessity, including a career-high 20:39 in their 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Gritsyuk’s work ethic, point production, and complete game all point toward the possibility of a breakout season for the Russian rookie.

Future Top-Six Potential

Gritsyuk is already making a case to become the future of the team’s core forwards. He has all the qualities that the Devils have prioritized in recent seasons: speed, strength, and defensive responsibility. He was even promoted to the Devils’ first line during practice on Monday, paired with Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt.

His average skating speed of 63.63 miles per hour ranks in the 96th percentile among the league’s forwards, according to data from NHL Edge. He also excels at winning tough board battles, able to steal the puck back with a blend of finesse and physicality. Likewise, his defensive responsibility allows him to read plays and disrupt opponents’ zone entries.

Gritsyuk’s two-way play will become even more important moving forward, with players like Hughes and Glass expected to miss an extended period of time. In the meantime, head coach Sheldon Keefe feels confident deploying Gritsyuk against opposing teams’ top players. “He’s been really good, a really smart player…There’s a solid foundation there, and that’s so important for any player, but especially one coming into the League,” said Keefe.

As the season progresses, the Devils will continue to have high expectations for Gritsyuk. The 24-year-old has already proven to be a valuable addition, specifically in his ability to contribute in all three zones. If he continues to play at a top-notch level, there’s no doubt that he can earn a permanent role in the Devils’ top six.