Askarov vs. Saros: Who’s the Predators’ Long-Term Starter?

After the Pekka Rinne era, Juuse Saros established himself as the number one in Nashville and won the affection of the fans. Now, he is experiencing a new phase in the franchise, currently led by general manager Barry Trotz. With a contract until 2024-25, the Finnish netminder has accumulated awards and playoff experience, dealt with trade rumors and a defensively weaker team than in past seasons.

So, the lingering question is: with the current management of the franchise and impending trade deadline, what does the future hold for Saros? The answer may be linked to the arrival of a new prospect, Yaroslav Askarov.

Should the Predators trade Saros before the end of his contract and trust Askarov moving forward, or stick with Saros until the end and possibly extend the contract with the player? Firstly, it’s important to understand how the Nashville Predators are playing this season.

After the halfway point of the regular season, the situation for the Predators appears competitive and promising. Although not yet displaying factors that qualify them as a strong contender for the Stanley Cup, it’s plausible to speculate that the Tennessee team will make it to the postseason.

However, the Predators show defensive weaknesses that could cost them a spot in the postseason, and the highs and lows demonstrate a certain inconsistency in play. It’s worth noting that they have 26 wins and 23 losses in 51 games, including two overtime losses. How much of this is Saros’ responsibility? Would a change in the position be part of the solution for the team to thrive?

Saros & Askarov: Head to Head

Saros hasn’t been like previous years. Despite having impressive stats in Finland, the American Hockey League (AHL), and other NHL seasons, he has not been consistent since the beginning of this season. In January, he won only four out of 11 games.

Juuse Saros hasn’t been playing like in previous seasons (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nevertheless, changing the number one between the pipes is not what the Predators need to genuinely put the team in the playoffs or qualify them as Stanley Cup contenders. On the contrary, giving up a 28-year-old netminder who has been part of the team’s identity in recent seasons may have the opposite effect.

Askarov is in an elite group of being the third Russian-born goalkeeper in NHL history to be a first-round pick (11th-overall), along with Ilya Samsonov (Washington Capitals, 22th-overall pick, 2015 NHL Draft) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning, 19th-overall pick, 2012 NHL Draft).

Is that alone enough to make him the number one in the near future? There is still maturity to be gained. He’s just 21 years old and has a short history in Nashville, playing three games with one win, a 2.58 goals-against average (GAA), and a .914 save percentage (SV%).

In the AHL, he’s playing well (17-6-1, three shutouts, 2.17 goals against average, .921 save percentage). Despite gaining experience and confidence, he has a lot of areas to grow in, and the future indicates that he will become a good option for any team, especially in Nashville.

Should the Predators Trade Saros & Make Askarov the Starter?

It’s still early to make such a significant deal. Saros, despite being slightly below ideal form, is of Vezina Trophy caliber. Until the end of his contract, due to his age and being one of the franchise’s biggest names, it is prudent to keep him as the starter.

Is Yaroslav Askarov the future of the Nashville Predators? (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Askarov has a bright future and can be the new star of the Predators. However, he is still young and needs to mature in various aspects of the game. He should leverage Saros’ experience to grow before taking on the main role. This was the strategy when Saros was the backup to Rinne, and it worked well.