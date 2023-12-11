Blue Jackets Fantilli Discusses Jenner’s Impact & Desire For More

The Columbus Blue Jackets entered action on Sunday fresh off a win against the St. Louis Blues. However that win came at a major cost. Their captain was lost for several weeks.

Boone Jenner suffered a fractured jaw on Friday thanks to a deflected shot. Given everything he has done this season for a team who is not where they want to be in the standings, it will take a team effort to try to make up for that loss.

One player that has sees the impact of Jenner everyday is rookie Adam Fantilli. Early on in his career, it’s been Jenner who has had a major influence on the way he’s adjusted to early life in the NHL.

Latest News & Highlight

Fantilli stopped by on Sunday and opened up about the impact Jenner has had on him. We then discussed what the team must do in Jenner’s absence. Then Fantilli talked about what he eventually wants to become with the Blue Jackets.

Jenner’s Impact

“He’s been the ultimate captain,” Fantilli said of Jenner. “He’s done everything I could’ve asked for and more. I sit pretty close to him in the locker room. He is always checking into how things are going. He’s helped me acclimate so quickly. He invited a couple young guys over for dinner one night and he’s just been great to help us all get used to being here and feel like we’re part of the team. So he’s been amazing. Obviously it sucks not to have him for (several) weeks here.”

With injury comes opportunity. With Jenner out for around six weeks, everyone on the Blue Jackets will have to step up to help offset the loss of the captain. Fantilli realizes how big a loss this is and what he and his teammates have to do in the meantime.

“He’s a big all-around player. He plays in every situation for us, so we’re gonna have to have guys step up on the kill and on the power play and five-on-five defensively. I think that’s something he really brings with those face-offs and stuff like that. You can throw them out there whenever and we’re gonna have to have guys step up to fill that void.”

Fantilli’s Defensive Game

If there has been one area of Fantilli’s game that has been a work in progress, it’s been his overall defensive game. He’ll be the first to admit that he is learning a lot of things while working to improve defensively. He offered an assessment of where he’s at there.

“I think my faceoffs have been getting better recently,” Fantilli said. “Obviously it took me a second to acclimate that way but getting better that way. I want to be put in all those situations. I feel that some of that comes with experience as well.”

“But I think the more that I build trust with the coaches and get out in those situations, I want to be out there as much as possible. I just got to bear down. Our whole line’s has to bear down to make sure we’re not getting scored on so we can build trust to get out in those situations.”

Adam Fantilli expressed his desire for more, but knows he needs to earn more trust with the coaches. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Fantilli admitted there hasn’t been much said to him by the coaches about where the trust is at the moment. But he knows that he has to be better defensively if he wants to get that trust so he can be out in more situations.

“I think just to get out there knowing I have to be better defensively and get better at faceoffs so I can be looked at in those type of situations. Like I said, I want to be out in those situations, same where I want to be used in all situations for this club. I have a pretty strong desire to be out there. Obviously the wins are more important and he’s gotta be able to trust me coming out there.”

Playing with Johnson/Bemstrom

Fantilli of late has been playing with Kent Johnson and Emil Bemstrom. Their line has been able to generate offense in some limited ice time. What’s make them work so well?

“Really easy to play with,” Fantilli said of Johnson. “He’s extremely smart and makes really good plays. He has a lot of skill to execute that stuff. He’s a lot of fun to be on the bench with as well. He’s similar to my age. We get each other. We’re having a lot of fun so it’s been a great time.”

“He is extremely smart, extremely skilled,” Fantilli said of Bemstrom. “He works really hard. He’s getting his nose in those (dirty) areas. That helps us a lot. He’s got a nose for the net. I think having all three of our styles compliment each other really well and hopefully we can keep it rolling.”

No Rookie Wall, Yet

The Blue Jackets have now played 30 games this season. They are the first team to hit that number. They did it in 60 days. That’s a lot of hockey for anyone. It’s especially a lot for an NHL rookie.

However for now, Fantilli doesn’t seem bothered by the schedule or how much hockey he’s played. He’s just focused on trying to get better everyday while trying not to worry about the schedule.

“That becomes a factor at a certain point,” Fantilli said. “But we don’t really try to pay attention as much. We just take it day-by-day and take everything as it comes.”

Adam Fantilli continues to take things day-by-day no matter the situation. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Blue Jackets now get three much-needed days off before they return to action Thursday in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.

Final Thoughts

There will come a time when Fantilli will be the focal point for the Blue Jackets. His desire for it now shows just how important a cornerstone he’s going to be. In his words, he needs to earn the trust of the coaching staff.

That will take some time to develop. He’s still learning the nuances of the center ice position. He’s improving at faceoffs. He’s learning what it takes to be a two-way center who can play in tough defensive situations.

Eventually Fantilli’s desire and performance will reach the threshold of trust the coaching staff is looking for. For now though, his focus remains on getting better with each individual game.

Fantilli is shining in his rookie season. He’s done everything asked of him and more. It’s simply a matter of time before the chains will be broken off him for good. That’s his number-one desire on the ice for the Blue Jackets. That should excite fans in the midst of everything else going on.