Blue Jackets’ 4-0 Loss Provides Lesson in Accountability

The Columbus Blue Jackets took to the ice on a chilly Monday night at Nationwide Arena, hosting the Detroit Red Wings for the third of a four-game homestand to begin the 2023-24 season. The anticipation was high on the heels of a 5-3 win over the New York Rangers on Oct. 14, but the night turned out to be one the Blue Jackets would rather forget. The Red Wings skated to a dominant 4-0 victory, leaving the Columbus faithful with little to cheer about.

It’s always tough to single out positives from a game that goes south, but let’s take a closer look at what transpired. The first period showed promise, with the Red Wings very fortunate to get out of the first period with a 1-0 lead, as goaltender James Reimer was the difference for Detroit in the opening period. However, everything changed early in the second period due to a costly turnover, and the game quickly spiraled out of control as the Red Wings netted two more goals in quick succession. The Blue Jackets found themselves scrambling to stay in the game.

The turning point can be traced back to a questionable play by Damon Severson, who joined the Blue Jackets in a big sign-and-trade deal with the New Jersey Devils this summer. In a moment of trying to do too much, Severson’s error initiated the sequence of events that led to Detroit’s second goal scored by Michael Rasmussen. The subsequent disappointment, though, wasn’t just about the mistake; it was about the effort to recover from it. Instead of aggressively trying to regain control, Severson seemed to coast, allowing the Red Wings to capitalize with an easy goal.

In situations like this, where a young team is trying to find its footing, such lapses are concerning. Quick, determined recovery could have potentially averted disaster, but Severson’s response fell short. It was a costly oversight that begged for accountability. And it came. Head coach Pascal Vincent made a swift and decisive move, benching Severson for the entire third period after he left the ice with 1:44 remaining in the second period. The 28-year-old Melville, Sask. native finished the game with just 11:57 of ice time, last among Blue Jackets’ defensemen.

Severson Acquired to Be a Leader

This benching naturally raises concerns, particularly considering Severson’s recent hefty eight-year, $50 million contract. He was acquired to be a leader, a difference-maker on the back end, but what transpired on Monday night didn’t align with those expectations. However, we should exercise patience. Severson’s nine years of experience in the NHL suggests that he doesn’t need to be told about his mistake; he knows it. But what needed to be emphasized was his effort to recover, or the lack thereof.

Severson, the 60th overall pick in the 2012 second round by New Jersey, had been the longest-serving player for the Devils. Before the current season, he accumulated 263 points across 647 games. Last season, he participated in 81 games, notching 33 points, while averaging 19:57 per game – marking the first time his average ice time fell below the 20-minute mark in five seasons. Should this have concerned the Blue Jackets? I don’t believe so, as New Jersey had bolstered their defensive depth.

The real test will come in the next game, set for Friday against the Calgary Flames. If the Blue Jackets deliver another lackluster performance, we’ll certainly have more significant concerns on our hands. For now, let’s chalk this up to a one-off mistake and a valuable teaching opportunity. It’s encouraging to see Vincent, in his first year as a head coach in the NHL, address the issue promptly and decisively. The hope is that the entire team will learn from this experience, and Severson will step up to the leadership role he’s expected to fulfill. He’s a versatile defenseman able to play both the left and right sides who has excellent vision, moves the puck well, has good size, and can play heavy minutes at both ends of the ice. That’s the kind of player he was with New Jersey, and that’s the kind of player Columbus needs him to be every night.