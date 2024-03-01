Blue Jackets Who Could Be ‘Brought to Market’ at Trade Deadline

We are now a week away from the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline. The Columbus Blue Jackets are once again in a position to sell assets. They’ve been in this same position every year since they were the most aggressive team in the marketplace in the lead-up to their 2019 playoff series win.

The newly managed Blue Jackets have already shown a willingness to pull the trigger on trading some pieces who were ‘darlings’ of the Jarmo Kekalainen era. Emil Bemstrom had been someone talked about in our trade pieces for the last two or three seasons, and it took all of a week after Kekalainen was fired to make it happen. This sets a precedent that possibilities once thought improbable might be possible while interim general manager John Davidson is at the helm. Let’s dive into the players that could be brought to market before the trade deadline.

Jack Roslovic

The Blue Jackets have been hoping they might’ve found lightning in a bottle since they acquired Columbus native Jack Roslovic as part of a franchise-altering trade with the Winnipeg Jets. The former first-round pick was just about to turn 23 years old and he had shown some promise in his first two seasons north of the border. It’s hard to believe this is his fourth season in Columbus and he’s just turned 27.

He’s been a decent depth piece for the club on paper, but he’s been as inconsistent as a geriatric’s stream. One week he’s playing well enough to be a legitimate top-six player and the next he’s been relegated to the fourth line and barely hitting double digits in ice time.

Jack Roslovic, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This last month or so is a perfect example. Just before the All-Star Break, he was at a low, playing around 10:40 on each of Jan. 25 and Jan. 27. Then the break and the bye-week came and he’s been at a high since, steadily climbing in ice time. In his last eight games he’s played over 18 minutes five times and over 21 minutes twice, including a season-high 22:11 on Feb. 17. He truly ebbs and flows.

The main thing that will force Roslovic out the door in Columbus is that he’s a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and is unlikely to be re-signed. If he can stay heated up and maybe put up some points ahead of the deadline, it will likely increase his chances of a team wanting to trade for him. Looking at his game as a whole, he wouldn’t be a bad player to add to a contending team. He’s a 35 to 45-point player who is more of a playmaker than a scorer. He’s worked on his two-way play this season and with the right fit, he could be a decent depth scorer.

Andrew Peeke

The Blue Jackets need to clear up roster space, particularly on defense. They’ve got in particular too many right-shot defensemen. So many that they’re not able to get their top prospect, David Jiricek, any playing time with the NHL team even though he is more than deserving of it. For the three spots on the right side of the D-corps, they’ve got Jiricek, Damon Severson, Erik Gudbranson, Adam Boqvist, Nick Blankenburg, and Andrew Peeke.

When at his best, Peeke was a top-pairing defender alongside Zach Werenski and looked promising. As a 6-foot-3, 210-pound defender, he excelled in the physical side of the game. A good hitter and shot blocker, he seemed to really grow into a role as a legitimate defensive defenseman.

Andrew Peeke, Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Peeke’s trade value has been plummeting since the start of this season. After dressing in 162 of 164 games over the previous two seasons, this season he’s been a healthy scratch in all but 21 of the Blue Jackets’ 59 games. His $2.75 million cap hit, which once looked like a steal, has looked worse and worse. With two more years on his contract after this, he could be a tough sell to another team without a bit of salary retention from Columbus, but they’ve got the space and the retention slots to do so if need be.

As an aside – the Blue Jackets could also choose to move on from Boqvist or Blankenburg. Both are deserving of regular NHL gigs and they could each help a playoff team in different ways. Boqvist has shown flashes of brilliance as an elite offensive defenseman, and at 23 years old, he’s got the best chance of netting a large return. Blankenburg is 25 now and is a quick, hard-hitting defender who never gives up on a play. He’s an undersized defender who would be more than capable of competing in a playoff atmosphere. Both players just need to find a way to stay healthy.

Jake Bean

Defenseman Jake Bean, 25, is another player that the Blue Jackets acquired who has never reached his potential. The one-time Eddie Shore Award winner as the American Hockey League’s (AHL) best defenseman has never been able to translate that to the NHL.

Jake Bean, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The branded ‘offensive defenseman’ has a career-high of 25 points; this season he’s on pace for 14 points through 79 games. He started off strong with the first goal on opening night, but has gone radio silent since. His $2.3 million cap hit looks like a real overpay. At this point it’s tough to see a team making a trade for Bean, it seems more likely he makes his way to the open market in the offseason – it’s hard to imagine a situation where the Blue Jackets tender his qualifying offer of $2.8 million.

Justin Danforth

Another one of Kekalainen’s favorites, Justin Danforth would be an excellent depth forward for a contending team to add at the trade deadline. At 30 years old, it’s tough to believe that he’ll be as much of an asset to the Blue Jackets when they are hoping to start challenging for a playoff spot three to five years from now.

Contrary to what I’ve just written, he could be capable of stretching his career a little longer than the average player because his body doesn’t have quite as many miles on it. Danforth’s NHL career started at age 28. He’s only had 110 NHL games played, none in the playoffs. Before the NHL, he played in leagues with fewer games in a season. In fact, in the next game he plays, he’ll hit a career-high for games played in a single regular season with 60.

Justin Danforth, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He’s signed for less than $1 million this year and was extended for next season at $1.1 million. To a contending team, he’d be a bottom-six forward, who is capable of playing all three positions and is guaranteed to chip in a big goal here or there. In the regular season, he’s good for at least ten goals and has shown an ability to score in other leagues. He’s fast and he’s scrappy, which are two qualities every team is looking for in the playoffs. He’d be a great pickup to help in a team’s next two runs at hockey’s ultimate prize – should the Blue Jackets be willing to move him.

Seven days is all that separates us from all of the answers to the questions we have about the Blue Jackets right now. This is one of the most exciting times of the year to be following the NHL, so sit back and enjoy the ride.