Blues’ 2023 Draft Deep Dive: Paul Fischer

With the 138th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the St. Louis Blues selected Paul Fischer, a left-handed defenseman with the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP), who will head to the University of Notre Dame next season.

The Blues loaded up on left-handed defenders, adding Fischer to a group that already included first-round pick Theo Lindstein and third-rounder Quinton Burns (and one which would later add fifth-round pick Matthew Mayich). A Chicago native, Fischer grew up a Blackhawks fan, but insists his favorite color is now blue.

Overview: What Fischer Does Well

Fischer played in the top four for the USNTDP and even got some time on the power play in the first half of the season. He is an overall two-way defenseman at his current level with his age group. His best asset is his skating. While not the fastest of foot, his skating technique is high level, and will serve him well on his path to the NHL.

Related: Recapping the Blues’ 3 First-Round Draft Selections

Latest News & Highlight

With that skating, he is able to position himself well and cut off rush attempts, and he’s willing to sacrifice his body to block shots. He has a strong all-around game, although there is not one particular skill that stands out.

Overview: What Fischer Needs to Work On

Fischer needs more of an identity. He is a solid defender, but as he transitions to the college level, he needs to identify a prototype and grow into it. That could mean honing his offensive game and trying to become a more well-rounded two-way blueliner. It could mean adding size and working to become more physical. Right now, it’s difficult to put him in a clear NHL role, but a lot can change in a few years.

Congratulations to Paul Fischer for being selected with the 138th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the @StLouisBlues ‼️ pic.twitter.com/TCiSvDs5as — USHL (@USHL) June 29, 2023

Fischer also needs to work on his decision-making, especially in the offensive zone, if he wants to be more of a threat there. He has time to mature with the Fighting Irish, which should be a program where he’ll get significant minutes even as a freshman.

Scouts and Draft Analyst Thoughts

Any team looking for a mobile offensive defenceman will definitely be taking a look at Paul Fischer. He is a strong and mobile defenceman with offensive upside. His skating abilities are a major aspect of his game and he has the potential to become an elite skater at the next level. David Ciss, Sports Illustrated

He’s got good physical strength, plays solid in his own end and seems to defend in transition especially well. Despite the lack of points, he moves pucks fine and has been productive in other competitions throughout the season. Chris Peters, Flo Hockey

Fischer is a solid two-way defenseman. His skating is NHL quality. He has smooth edges to evade pressure, can stay with faster forwards and close on his checks well. He’s able to get up into attacks or skate pucks up ice well… He’s not that physical, but Fischer gives a good effort every night. He has a chance, but it’s not clear what his NHL role would be. From ‘St. Louis Blues 2023 NHL Draft grade: Corey Pronman analyzes every pick,’ the Athletic NHL, Jun. 28, 2023

Fischer’s Overall Upside

Fischer and his aforementioned cohort in this draft class fill a desperate need in the Blues’ pipeline for defensive death (although the hole on the right side remains unaddressed). Any NHL team only has (in theory) three or four roles for a left-handed defenseman, so there should be tough competition in this class to earn one of those opportunities in three or four years. Fischer will have to do a lot to lock down an opportunity.

Paul Fischer, USNTDP (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

But he has NHL-level skating already, and that can be hard to teach. if he can develop more of an identity and grow into a useful NHL role, there’s a path for him to play for the Blues in the future.