After rattling off seven-straight wins, the St. Louis Blues (10-9-0, 19 points) saw their winning ways end at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres with a final score of 6-2. For the Blues, their two goals were scored by Pavel Buchnevich (five) and Brayden Schenn (six). Goalie Jordan Binnington had a few goals he would like back, but the defenders playing in front of him were giving up too many high-danger chances and odd-man rushes for him to stand much of a chance in this one.
The Blues head to Florida tonight for their first game of a back-to-back as they’ll face the Tampa Bay Lightning (11-7-1, 23 points) first. Even with the Blues losing in Buffalo, it’s worth noting that they’re only two points off of their pace through 19 games in 2021-22 where they were 10-7-2. They finished that season with 109 points and were third in the Central Division.
Related: Blues End November With Critical 3-Game Stretch
Latest News & Highlights
St. Louis Blues Projected Lineup
Forwards
Brandon Saad – Ryan O’Reilly – Vladimir Tarasenko
Pavel Buchnevich – Robert Thomas – Jordan Kyrou
Ivan Barbashev – Brayden Schenn – Noel Acciari
Alexey Toropchenko – Nikita Alexandrov – Tyler Pitlick
Defense
Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko
Torey Krug – Justin Faulk
Niko Mikkola – Robert Bortuzzo
Goalies
Jordan Binnington
Bortuzzo, Saad Return to Lineup
Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo was activated from the injured reserve on Nov. 23. He’s missed the team’s last seven games due to an upper-body injury. To make room on the active roster, 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker was reassigned to the Springfield Thunderbirds, the Blues’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Tucker saw action in four games for the Blues, including his first official NHL game. He did not register any points.
Also on the injury front, winger Brandon Saad is returning to the lineup as well. He sat out their previous contest in Buffalo due to a non-COVID related illness. With him in the lineup, the Blues are 10-2-0. Without Saad, they’re 0-7-0.
Tampa Bay Lightning Projected Lineup
Forwards
Brandon Hagel – Brayden Point – Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos – Nick Paul – Alex Killorn
Vladislav Namestikov – Corey Perry
Rudolfs Balcers – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – Pat Maroon
Defense
Victor Hedman – Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev – Nicklaus Perbix
Ian Cole – Zach Bogosian
Goalies
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Players to Watch
St. Louis Blues: Jordan Binnington
For his second straight start, Jordan Binnington will be seeking his 100th career victory. Even with him being charged with allowing six goals in Buffalo, in his last five starts, he’s 4-1-0 with a 0.921 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.60 goals-against average (GAA). For his career, he’s played in 177 games (173 starts) and owns a record of 99-52-20. For what it’s worth, he’s also a perfect 5-0-0 in his career against the Lightning.
Tampa Bay Lightning: Pat Maroon
While Pat Maroon usually doesn’t do much scoring, the “Hometown Hero” is never at a loss for words when on the ice. He’s managed just four points this season (all assists), his 40 penalty minutes (PIM) are third in the NHL. With him facing his hometown team, Maroon will most assuredly be on his game to get in the heads (and faces) of the Blues.
Where You Can Catch the Game
St. Louis Blues @ Tampa Bay Lightning – 7:00 PM CDT
The Blues and Lightning take the ice tonight at 7:00 PM CDT. Fans can watch the game on TNT while the radio broadcast is always on 101 ESPN and the 101 ESPN app.
Marcus Ashpaugh is a husband, father, coach, and a huge sports fan. He has had a few of his own websites in the past where he published pieces about both the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Blues.