After rattling off seven-straight wins, the St. Louis Blues (10-9-0, 19 points) saw their winning ways end at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres with a final score of 6-2. For the Blues, their two goals were scored by Pavel Buchnevich (five) and Brayden Schenn (six). Goalie Jordan Binnington had a few goals he would like back, but the defenders playing in front of him were giving up too many high-danger chances and odd-man rushes for him to stand much of a chance in this one.

Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Justin Faulk and Jordan Binnington (The Hockey Writers)

The Blues head to Florida tonight for their first game of a back-to-back as they’ll face the Tampa Bay Lightning (11-7-1, 23 points) first. Even with the Blues losing in Buffalo, it’s worth noting that they’re only two points off of their pace through 19 games in 2021-22 where they were 10-7-2. They finished that season with 109 points and were third in the Central Division.

St. Louis Blues Projected Lineup

Forwards

Brandon Saad – Ryan O’Reilly – Vladimir Tarasenko

Pavel Buchnevich – Robert Thomas – Jordan Kyrou

Ivan Barbashev – Brayden Schenn – Noel Acciari

Alexey Toropchenko – Nikita Alexandrov – Tyler Pitlick

Pavel Buchnevich, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Defense

Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko

Torey Krug – Justin Faulk

Niko Mikkola – Robert Bortuzzo

Goalies

Jordan Binnington

Bortuzzo, Saad Return to Lineup

Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo was activated from the injured reserve on Nov. 23. He’s missed the team’s last seven games due to an upper-body injury. To make room on the active roster, 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker was reassigned to the Springfield Thunderbirds, the Blues’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Tucker saw action in four games for the Blues, including his first official NHL game. He did not register any points.

Robert Bortuzzo, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Also on the injury front, winger Brandon Saad is returning to the lineup as well. He sat out their previous contest in Buffalo due to a non-COVID related illness. With him in the lineup, the Blues are 10-2-0. Without Saad, they’re 0-7-0.

Tampa Bay Lightning Projected Lineup

Forwards

Brandon Hagel – Brayden Point – Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos – Nick Paul – Alex Killorn

Vladislav Namestikov – Corey Perry

Rudolfs Balcers – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – Pat Maroon

Pat Maroon, Tampa Bay Lightning (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Defense

Victor Hedman – Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev – Nicklaus Perbix

Ian Cole – Zach Bogosian

Goalies

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Players to Watch

St. Louis Blues: Jordan Binnington

For his second straight start, Jordan Binnington will be seeking his 100th career victory. Even with him being charged with allowing six goals in Buffalo, in his last five starts, he’s 4-1-0 with a 0.921 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.60 goals-against average (GAA). For his career, he’s played in 177 games (173 starts) and owns a record of 99-52-20. For what it’s worth, he’s also a perfect 5-0-0 in his career against the Lightning.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Pat Maroon

While Pat Maroon usually doesn’t do much scoring, the “Hometown Hero” is never at a loss for words when on the ice. He’s managed just four points this season (all assists), his 40 penalty minutes (PIM) are third in the NHL. With him facing his hometown team, Maroon will most assuredly be on his game to get in the heads (and faces) of the Blues.

Where You Can Catch the Game

St. Louis Blues @ Tampa Bay Lightning – 7:00 PM CDT

The Blues and Lightning take the ice tonight at 7:00 PM CDT. Fans can watch the game on TNT while the radio broadcast is always on 101 ESPN and the 101 ESPN app.