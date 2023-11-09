Blues’ Snuggerud Team-First Mentality is Leading Path to NHL

Among the growing group of St. Louis Blues‘ top-end prospects, forward prospect Jimmy Snuggerud is at the top of the list for hockey fans in St. Louis. After tying Quinnipiac University’s Collin Graf for eighth in NCAA college hockey’s goals scored (21), and fifth in total points (50) through 40 regular season games during his freshman season, the Minnesota native has his eyes focused on all-around development and a hopeful championship season for the Golden Gophers. I caught up with Jimmy to discuss his current season, life with his teammates, and the growing expectations for the newest wave of Blues prospects.

Snuggerud’s Putting Team Goals Ahead of Personal Goal

Snuggerud, a business major at the University of Minnesota, spends his time split between his academic and hockey career. Whether attending online or in-person courses, the 19-year-old is devoted to his studies and his commitment to and betterment of himself and his team. Though he and the team enjoy the occasional game of EA’s NHL on the Xbox or a game of Fortnight, he and the rest of his team enjoy getting out and enjoying in-person time together the most. “We really enjoy getting outside and doing things together. We played a lot of golf before the season ended. But we’re a group that enjoys getting out and doing things together most of the time instead of being inside.”

Jimmy Snuggerud, University of Minnesota (University of Minnesota Athletics)

After losing several key members of their 2022-23 team like forwards Logan Cooley (Arizona Coyotes), Matthew Knies (Toronto Maple Leafs), and defenseman Brock Faber (Minnesota Wild) to the NHL, the dynamic has shifted slightly with the team getting younger and becoming acclimated to college hockey. Despite some of his old teammates having left, Snuggerud is optimistic about his current team and the talent the squad currently boasts.

While college hockey continues to be one of his primary focuses, it will be international play at the World Juniors that could have him among the biggest talking points in December. After finishing third in the 2022-23 Under-20 tournament with five goals and 13 points in seven games, his focus will turn once again to a gold medal. Putting his own achievements and accomplishments aside, Snuggerud is solely focused on a team-first mentality and winning.

“After getting a silver medal at the U18s two years ago, and bronze last year, a gold medal is really the only goal at this time. If I make the team, I’ll have the same mindset at that tournament this year and that my own personal goals and stats will come as the wins come.”

Looking to the Future

As the Blues are in a state of transition, all eyes have begun to shift their focus to the next cornerstone group of the franchise. Players like Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, and even Jake Neighbours have become the measuring stick of success not only for the fans but for the incoming prospects as well.

“I’d love to grow my speed like Kyrou, though I’ll never be as fast as him,” Snuggerud joked. “When I watch Blues games, I watch Thomas’ stickhandling and his shotwork too. The hard work and mentality these guys put together each night is incredible.”

The Blues currently boast a growing number of high-end prospects with Snuggerud among the top of that list. While at prospect camp, he joined fellow Blues prospects like Dalibor Dvorsky, Theo Lindstein, Otto Stenberg, Zachary Bolduc, and Zach Dean among many other prospects in a melting pot of worldly talent. Though he does not currently play alongside any of these players, he still keeps in touch with a few of them in North America. With the continued connection and communication with players like Bolduc, Dean, Dvorsky, and Michael Buchinger, there is hope that the newest wave of Blues prospects will hit the ground running when the time comes for them to unite.

At this time, there is no clear decision on his future with the University of Minnesota beyond this year, he remains committed to his team and his journey to becoming the best all-around player and person he can be.