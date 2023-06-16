Boston Bruins 2022-23 Player Grades: Dmitry Orlov

For the second straight trade deadline, the Boston Bruins were in the market for a left-shot defenseman. For the second straight trade deadline, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney delivered. After acquiring Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks in 2022, he acquired Dmitry Orlov as part of a multiple-player deal with the Washington Capitals.

Orlov, who spent all of his career until the trade with the Capitals, was a welcomed addition to the Bruins and played a big role at the end of the season and in the playoffs. Just how good was he? Let’s break down his time with the Black and Gold and grade what most likely was a short stint in Boston.

Orlov Provided Dept and Offense

Orlov is an offensive defenseman that fit in really well in the Bruins system under Jim Montgomery. He made an impression right away as when the trade was made, the Bruins were out west on their annual Western Canada road trip that started with their only trip to Seattle. After going pointless in his first game, he had two assists in a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 27, then one night later had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over the Calgary Flames.

The addition of Orlov created a log jam of left-shot blueliners for the Bruins, which forced Montgomery to use a rotation when everyone was healthy. In 23 regular season games following the trade, second-round pick, 55th overall in the 2009 Entry Draft by Washington finished with four goals and 13 assists with a plus/minus of plus-10. He played in all situations for Boston and his slick hands and vision of the ice allowed him to set up teammates for goals by drawing the opposing team or goaltender to focus on him, leaving it easier for someone else to score. His best pairing was with Charlie McAvoy, but that was not a pairing as much as it should have been, but in reality, no matter who he was paired with, he played well off of his partner.

Orlov Had an Up and Down Series Against Panthers

Like all of his teammates, especially on defense, Orlov had an up-and-down series against the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He had a costly turnover in the defensive end in Game 1 that led to a goal, but the Bruins rallied to win the game. He finished with eight assists in the series, four on the power play.

In Game 7 at the beginning of the third period, his shot from the point was deflected by Tyler Bertuzzi past Sergei Bobrovsky to tie the game. Orlov played in all situations in the series and for the most part, gave the Bruins another offensive piece on the backend with Lindholm and McAvoy.

Orlov’s Future Will Not Be In Boston

Like the other players acquired at the trade deadline, Hathaway and Bertuzzi, Orlov enters free agency as an unrestricted free agent (from ‘Could the Bruins re-sign Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway or Tyler Bertuzzi?’, The Athletic, March 17, 2023). At 31 years old, he knows that this is going to be one last chance to cash in with a big contract, and rightfully so. It’s highly unlikely that is in Boston considering all the cap issues the Bruins have.

Even if he was to return, it would require that a lot of left-shot pieces that are under contract next season go out the door. Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk, and Mike Reilly are the likely candidates to free up cap space, but that cap space will more than likely be used to try and sign someone else. Sweeney made the right call at the trade deadline to go all-in to give the Black and Gold a chance t win it all, but they came up short. Orlov’s stay in Boston will only be 30 games, but he played well and provided another offensive option on the backend for Montgomery.

Grade: A