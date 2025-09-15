Bruins’ Backup Goalie Role Is One to Watch in Training Camp

There will be plenty of position battles to watch on the Boston Bruins roster. The bottom of the lineup is littered with players who can all play similar roles. Ironing out the kinks will be important, and one that needs to be ironed out is the backup goalie position. Jeremy Swayman is the unquestioned starter, but who backs him up is something to monitor given the competition. The two choices are Michael DiPietro and Joonas Korpisalo.

DiPietro Gets Chance to Earn His Spot

The reason this becomes a true position battle is due to the Bruins signing DiPietro to a new contract. This past summer, DiPietro and the Bruins agreed on a two-year one-way deal worth $1.6 million annually. There is a belief that DiPietro makes this roster and competes for that backup role. There should be a theme this season of “playing the younger guys,” and he fits that mold.

DiPietro has been strong in the American Hockey League with the Providence Bruins for the last two seasons. During the 2023-24 season, he finished with a 2.51 goals against average (GAA) and a .918 save percentage (SV%). His 2024-25 season was his best season, as he posted a 2.05 GAA and a .927 SV% while also finishing with four shutouts for the second season in a row. The Bruins wouldn’t have extended him for two seasons if they didn’t believe in him. He believes in himself, loves playing in the Bruins’ system, and now has an opportunity to seize the role

DiPietro has found success working with goalie development coach Mike Dunham down in Providence. He now will have the chance to work with current Bruins goalie coach Bob Essensa and translate that success to the Bruins. It appears the Bruins will give him that type of shot to take the backup role, and it’s now up to him to take it.

DiPietro has yet to make a start for the Bruins in the regular season, but he does have one start under his belt with the Vancouver Canucks during the 2021-22 season. If DiPietro makes a major push, what does that mean for the veteran Korpisalo?

What to Make of Korpisalo This Season

After the Bruins opted to move Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators, Korpisalo came to the Bruins as part of the return. The number-one role was deemed to be Swayman’s, but the Bruins did get certainty for the backup role. Now, there’s more competition, and Korpisalo himself has been vocal about wanting to see more time in the crease.

Joonas Korpisalo, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“I don’t think there’s any goalie in the league who’s comfortable playing 20-25 games,” Korpisalo said. “I’m gonna push for more games, for sure.”

You can understand the statement and get behind it. Korpisalo is a goalie who has five seasons of 30-plus starts, setting a career high with 49 during the 2023-24 season. But the reality of playing behind Swayman won’t allow that.

Do the Bruins explore a trade? Does he become a player who goes on waivers if he loses the job? Or does he simply play at a high-enough level when called upon and boost his value? If the Bruins chose to waive Dipietro, he would get claimed instantly, given the contract and potential. Of course, they can trade him as well.

Korpisalo had one of his worst seasons in 2023-24, but rebounded nicely with the Bruins, finishing with a 2.90 GAA and a .893 SV%. The Bruins’ defense didn’t do their goalies any favors, but now’s a time for Korpisalo to push to be better, like he said.

Healthy Competition Is Good

DiPietro is a younger goalie looking to make his mark on the NHL, and Korpisalo is looking to prove he should see more of the crease. Healthy competition is never a bad thing, but it does give the front office something to think about when the time comes. Preseason is right around the corner, so it’ll be fun to monitor.