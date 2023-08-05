Bruins News & Rumors: Krejci, Forbort, Geekie, New Numbers

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, word is that David Krejci‘s official retirement announcement could be coming very soon. In other news, the Bruins have very limited cap space, and Derek Forbort is standing out as the club’s primary trade candidate because of it. Meanwhile, Morgan Geekie is looking like Boston’s top breakout candidate for the 2023-24 season. Lastly, some new numbers have been announced. Let’s discuss all of this in today’s (Aug. 5) Bruins News & Rumors column.

Krejci Retirement Announcement Could Be Very Soon

Earlier this week, Boston Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy reported that an NHL source told him that Krejci is done (besides for potentially the Czechia national team) and an announcement should be coming soon. Now, we have been given a better timetable of when that may occur, as Mark Allred of Black N’ Gold Productions LLC reported that he heard Krejci is heading to Boston from overseas to make his official retirement announcement. With that, he noted that he believes it could come on Monday (Aug. 7), two days after Charlie McAvoy’s wedding.

David Krejci, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If Krejci does in fact call it quits, he had an excellent career as Bruin. He was an effective top-six center throughout his entire tenure with the club, and it even carried over to the 2022-23 season. In 70 games played, the 37-year-old posted 16 goals to go along with 56 points. The Bruins would have loved to have that production in their lineup in 2023-24, but Krejci has done more than enough for the organization.

Related: Bruins News & Rumors: Krejci, Lucic, Backlund, Trade Candidates

In 16 NHL seasons as a Bruin, Krejci had 231 goals, 555 assists, and 786 points. With that, he won the NHL Plus-Minus Award (2009 & 2014), led the NHL in playoff points twice (2011 & 2013), and of course, played a big role in the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup win.

After finalizing contracts with Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic, the Bruins now currently have $429,166 of cap space while sporting a 22-man roster. When noting that the Bruins are hoping to add another notable center before the start of the season, it certainly seems possible that they could look to move Derek Forbort and his $3 million cap hit.

Derek Forbort, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Forbort has been an effective shutdown defenseman and key penalty killer for the Bruins, but their salary cap trouble may make him expendable. The Bruins also have cheaper left-shot defensemen like Jakub Zboril and Mason Lohrei who could be serviceable options for the bottom pairing.

Latest News & Highlights

Forbort appeared in 54 games this past season for the Bruins, where he had five goals, 12 points, and a plus-12 rating. Due to the Bruins’ cap trouble, a trade centering around Forbort would likely not net them the greatest of returns. We will need to wait and see if the Bruins move him to gain some much-needed cap space or keep him around due to his steady defensive play.

With Bergeron officially announcing his retirement and Krejci expected to do the same, the Bruins have some serious questions down the middle. At the time of this writing, Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle are expected to be their top two centers, and that is not ideal for a team with playoff expectations However, their weakened center depth also offers the possibility of other players taking that next step in their development. One specific player who we should all pay very close attention to because of this is Geekie.

Morgan Geekie, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Geekie is expected to slot in as the club’s third-line center to start the year, but if he impresses at camp, it could lead to him seeing a bigger role. When noting that he produced well in limited minutes with the Seattle Kraken last year (nine goals, 28 points, and a plus-14 rating in 69 games), this change of scenery could do him wonders.

Geekie is in a great position to succeed with the Bruins, and it will be interesting to see if he can do just that. From a personal standpoint, I am excited to see what the 6-foot-3 forward will provide for the Bruins this upcoming campaign.

Bruins Announce New Numbers

The Bruins also announced new numbers for several players for the 2023-24 season. These players include offseason additions and prospects. They are as followed:

Mason Lohrei, No. 6

Ian Mitchell, No. 14

Jayson Megna, No. 20

Fabian Lysell, No. 23

Parker Wotherspoon, No. 29

Brandon Bussi, No. 30

Jesper Boqvist, No. 70

Alec Regula, No. 75

Anthony Richard, No. 90

These are all players who will be looking to impress at camp and earn themselves a spot on the club’s NHL roster. The biggest names to watch from this group are Lohrei, Lysell, and Boqvist.