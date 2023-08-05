NHL Rumors: Ducks, Islanders, Sharks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Trevor Zegras talks about his negotiations and lack of a contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks. Is he prepared to hold out and miss part of the season if a deal takes too long? Are the New York Islanders looking to trade Ross Johnston? Finally, could the San Jose Sharks and Erik Karlsson agree to mutually terminate his contract so the player can move on?

Zegras Won’t Return to Anaheim Until Contract Done

Trevor Zegras, forward for the Anaheim Ducks, is looking forward to securing a new contract before the upcoming training camp, asserting his commitment to staying away from Anaheim until the deal is in place. Currently based in Stamford, Zegras has found an ideal training environment, engaging in rigorous workouts and skating sessions at Prentiss Hockey Performance alongside other NHL players like New York Rangers’ forward Chris Kreider.

Despite the uncertainty of contract negotiations, the 22-year-old remains hopeful, acknowledging that he has entrusted the process to those responsible. He noted, “In the summertime, I just have to keep doing my thing, what I’ve always done, and that stuff should take care of itself.”

While Zegras lacks the arbitration rights of Troy Terry, who recently inked a seven-year agreement with the team, he remains optimistic, drawing hope from Terry’s deal as a potential precursor to his own. “Hopefully we get something done soon,” Zegras remarked, underscoring his desire to rejoin his California teammates while emphasizing his eagerness for a timely resolution.

Islanders Looking to Move Ross Johnston

According to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic’s mailbag, the New York Islanders are considering a potential move involving Ross Johnston, noting that it just doesn’t make sense in today’s NHL to carry an enforcer on your roster that rarely plays.

Kurz writes:

My guess is they try to move him at some point either before or during camp, and if that doesn’t happen, they can reassign him to Bridgeport after camp — shaving that $1.1 million salary of his from their cap number. I do still believe there is a role on some teams for players of Johnston’s skillset, I just don’t think it’s here. There is enough toughness on the Islanders’ roster already, all of the fourth liners are returning, and there should be more options at forward for the team this season than last. source – ‘Islanders’ physicality, Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal, power play, more: Mailbag, Part 2’ – Kevin Kurz – The Athletic – 08/04/2023

Is An Erik Karlsson Contract Termination Possible?

Sheng Peng of NBC Sports has brought forward an intriguing yet seemingly far-fetched idea concerning Erik Karlsson’s future with the San Jose Sharks. While it may appear implausible, there is a hint of feasibility to the notion that the Sharks and the prominent defenseman might mutually terminate his existing contract.

With four years remaining on his deal and an annual average value of $11.5 million, Karlsson’s desire to secure a Stanley Cup-winning opportunity has raised questions about how a trade will work if teams can’t afford to take on his contract. Could both parties agree to sever ties, allowing Karlsson to become an unrestricted free agent and handpick his next destination?

While this concept might initially raise eyebrows, by walking away from the remaining $39 million in cash owed over the next four years, Karlsson could potentially explore contracts on the open market, which might not collectively amount to his current deal. Peng spoke with two player agents, Agent No. 1 and Agent No. 2, and while acknowledging the possibility, both emphasized the improbability of such an unprecedented arrangement.

He writes, “Agent No. 1 didn’t think Karlsson’s agent, Craig Oster, or the NHLPA would look favorably on this type of precedent, a player walking away from a significant contract in favor of free agency.”