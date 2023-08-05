Maple Leafs Can Expect a Breakout From Bertuzzi This Season

It’s difficult to say what the Toronto Maple Leafs got when they signed Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year $5.5 million contract on the second day of free agency this summer. The last three seasons have been a complete rollercoaster ride for the 28-year-old nephew of former NHLer Todd Bertuzzi.

Bertuzzi’s Early Red Wings Career

After being drafted 58th overall in the second round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings, Bertuzzi played his way onto the big club in the 2017-18 season. He put up back-to-back 21-goal seasons in 2018-19 and 2019-20 and seemed well on his way to becoming the prototypical “power forward” despite not being an overly big player at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds.

David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins celebrates after he scored against the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game One of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

In those early Red Wings’ seasons, he began to build a reputation as being a tenacious and physical forechecker who averaged over a hit a game in his first three seasons in the league (he registered 212 hits in 199 games). He was also developing a knack for getting under the opposing players’ collars.

Bertuzzi Suffers Injury Setbacks in 2021 and 2022

Bertuzzi’s career took a bad turn when he injured his back in a game vs. the Florida Panthers on Jan. 30, 2021. As a result of that injury, he only played nine games in the 2020-21 season. He underwent back surgery on April 30, 2021.

Not only did Bertuzzi return to play in the fall of 2021, he did so with a vengeance. He began to dominate, scoring 30 goals and adding 32 assists (for 62 points) in 68 games. His wonky back did not seem to be an issue at all. And, his style of play did not change. Once again, he recorded just under a hit a game (65 hits in 68 games).

Then fate, luck, or whatever you want to call it, dealt Bertuzzi two more blows. In just his second game of the 2022-23 season, Bertuzzi suffered an injury to his right hand while blocking a shot against the New Jersey Devils. He missed exactly a month as a result of that injury, sustaining it on Oct. 15 and returning to play on Nov. 15.

Just eight games after returning to the lineup, Bertuzzi broke his left hand blocking yet another shot in a game against the Buffalo Sabres. This injury was bad enough that it required surgery. As a result, he missed seven more weeks.

Hand Injuries, for an NHL Scorer, Are Tough to Overcome

For a hockey player, especially a goal-scorer, a hand injury can be an extremely tough injury to overcome. To have both hands damaged in a matter of two months and in less than 10 games played has to be an unbelievable obstacle to overcome.

As a result of the injuries to both hands, Bertuzzi was limited to just 50 games played in the regular season. His production dropped from his 62-point season in in 2021-22 to only a 30-point season (with just eight goals and 22 assists) in 50 games in 2022-23.

The Bruins Took a Chance on Bertuzzi

Despite these injuries, the Boston Bruins decided to take a chance on Bertuzzi at last season’s trade deadline. They sent a first-round and a fourth-round draft pick to the Red Wings to bring him to Boston.

Tyler Bertuzzi with the Boston Bruins (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

In a surprising turn of events, the Bruins lost to the Panthers in seven games in the opening round of the 2023 Playoffs. However, Bertuzzi seemed to be his old self in the series and scored five goals and added five assists for a total of 10 points in the seven games while doling out 18 hits.

Bertuzzi Lands in Toronto for the Chance of a Career

Now Bertuzzi is a Maple Leaf. The surgery he received for his back injury in 2021 seems to have been successful and hasn’t diminished his physicality or style of play. His previously injured hands also did not seem to be an issue during the postseason with Boston.

Maple Leafs’ fans should expect Bertuzzi has to be penciled into the left-wing role on either the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, or the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander. While Bertuzzi did play alongside young talented players such as Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and Moritz Seider with the Red Wings, he’s never partnered with the kind of offensive firepower the top-four forwards the Maple Leafs can bring to the ice each game.

There’s no reason why, if he can stay healthy, Bertuzzi should not be able to take his game to the next level with the Maple Leafs. We’re looking for a point-a-game season, at the least.

At the best, Bertuzzi could play himself out of a job in Toronto. If he does explode offensively, will the Maple Leafs be able to afford him after this season?

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs’ fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]