Maple Leafs Lineup Is Tougher and More Skilled with Domi & Bertuzzi

On Day 2 of NHL free agency, Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving delivered. He wasted only a day in reshaping the team’s roster. With the signings of Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi, the Maple Leafs added a combination of attitude, toughness, and skill to their lineup.

In this post, I’ll review the significance of these signings. I’ll also discuss how I think they address the team’s needs.

Bertuzzi’s Different Than Anyone Maple Leafs Have Had in Years

Bertuzzi was a significant signing. Treliving added the power forward on a one-year contract worth $5.5 million. Not that Michael Bunting was a player the Maple Leafs likely wanted to replace, but Bertuzzi is an upgrade over what Bunting brought on offence.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Oskar Sundqvist of the Detroit Red Wings celebrate a goal (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Bertuzzi is heavier, tougher, and perhaps more skilled. His addition to the Maple Leafs’ top-six forward group should bring some grit to complement star players like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Despite a slow start to last season due to injuries, Bertuzzi picked up his pace after being traded to the Boston Bruins. He registered 16 points in 21 regular-season games and then added 10 points in the Bruins’ one-round playoff appearance against the Florida Panthers.

Bertuzzi Has Improved His Play Season by Season

During his career, Bertuzzi has steadily improved. His breakout season was in 2021-22 when he scored 30 goals and added 32 assists (for 62 points) in 68 games. Although he’s not the physical player his uncle Todd Bertuzzi was, Tyler’s advanced analytics shows that he’s a plus in terms of puck protection. He also brings with him the “ability” to agitate.

What makes Bertuzzi interesting (and valuable) is that the Maple Leafs lacked a player with his combination of offensive ability and physical presence for a long time. Older Maple Leafs fans will fondly remember Darcy Tucker.

Darcy Tucker, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

Zach Hyman was great. He hustled and dug out pucks, but he didn’t bring what Bertuzzi brings to the team. Look for Bertuzzi to use his body effectively to score goals while also getting under his opponents’ skin.

Bertuzzi Could Help During a Postseason Run

We’ll also likely see how Bertuzzi’s style of play helps the Maple Leafs during the intense postseason. As noted, he scored five goals and five assists in the seven games in the Bruins’ first-round playoff series, completed only a couple of months ago.

He could be the player the Maple Leafs have been missing for some time. The $5.5 million price tag might seem steep, but the team is getting a complete player who can contribute in many positive ways.

However, although things can change – and success can change quickly – fans shouldn’t feel completely good about Bertuzzi’s signing. Bertuzzi would have returned to Boston (shudder) if they had the necessary salary cap space for a long-term deal. However, when negotiations with the Bruins fell through, Bertuzzi went looking. The Maple Leafs offered him the best one-year deal.

It seems that by the time Bertuzzi’s agent went back to the Bruins to see if they would match, they had already used the cap space on other players.

What Might Max Domi Do with a Winning Team?

On Day 2, Treliving also signed Max Domi to a one-year, $3 million contract. This is the second one-year contract in a row Domi has signed. It will be interesting to see where he’ll slot in. He could begin the 2023-24 campaign with the team’s top-six unit, which is what I expect.

Last season, he scored 20 goals and added 36 assists (for 56 points) in 80 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars. Then, similar to Bertuzzi, he came through in the postseason with 13 points in 19 postseason games with the Stars.

Domi Has Seldom Played with an NHL Contender

It will be interesting to see just what Domi can bring to an above-average team like the Maple Leafs. Twice he’s been a trade-deadline acquisition – last season with the Stars and in 2021-22 with the Carolina Hurricanes. Other than that, he’s played for the Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, and last season the Blackhawks.

Yet, he’s had some decent scoring seasons with those teams. In 2018-19, he helped the Canadiens squeeze in a solid campaign among poorer seasons. He played all 82 games and scored 28 goals and 44 assists (for 72 points).

Max Domi, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

That suggests Domi can put up numbers. If he does this season, he could turn out to be a steal at $3 million. That would be especially true if his playoff run is an inkling of his potential with a more skilled offensive team. He seems to have the ability to elevate his game in high-pressure situations.

One would also think that, given his vagabond ways over the past few seasons and the fact that his father had played with the Maple Leafs, Domi might be looking for a home base. Who knows these days?

Might Domi Be Looking for a Place to Land and Stay?

His one-year, $3 million contract could turn into something more if he performs and fits with the team. Domi adds a combination of attitude, skill, and intensity, all of which the team needs. He’s known for his passionate play and his ability to inject energy into a game.

Similar to Bertuzzi, Domi provides a different dimension to the team’s middle-six forward group. If he can find the consistency he showed during his early seasons, he could make a significant contribution in a top-six forward role.

He should get a good chance to prove himself in 2023-24 and could sign a more substantial contract when the salary cap goes up. The Maple Leafs are hoping Domi’s passion will help elevate the team’s game and push them further into the postseason.

The Bottom Line

Treliving’s recent moves have toughened up and upgraded the Maple Leafs’ roster. Bertuzzi and Domi bring a combination of grit, talent, and attitude while giving two players a season-long chance to play with a contender. Neither player has had this kind of chance in the past.

The team still has areas to address, specifically on the blue line. However, fans should find comfort in the fact that their team will be less comfortable to play against in the regular season and better equipped for postseason success.

Of course, as fans, we’ve been here before. But this team is shaping up to be something different. That, at least, is a change the fanbase has hoped for.