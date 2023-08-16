Bruins News & Rumors: Krejci, Star Trade Targets & van Riemsdyk

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, David Krejci has officially announced his retirement. In other news, two star centers are continuing to be named as possible trade targets for the Bruins. Lastly, one offseason addition who could be in line for a bounce-back season is veteran forward James van Riemsdyk. Let’s discuss all of this and more in today’s (Aug. 16) Bruins News & Rumors column.

Krejci Announces Retirement (As Expected)

On Monday (Aug. 14), Krejci officially announced his retirement, much to the surprise of nobody. It was reported by multiple sources that the 37-year-old center was going to hang up the skates, and now it has officially come to fruition.

David Krejci, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Although this was expected for quite some time, it is still hard to see the longtime Bruins center go. He spent all 16 years of his excellent NHL career as a Bruin, posting 231 goals, 555 assists, and 786 points in 1,032 games played. He also secured a number of accolades, winning the Seventh Player Award (2009), Bruins Three Stars Award (2010, 2014, 2016), Stanley Cup (2011), Czechia’s Golden Hockey Stick (2013), and Elizabeth C. Dufresne Trophy (2014). He also led the NHL in playoff points twice (2011 & 2013).

When noting that Krejci was a 63rd overall pick, it is fair to say that the Bruins hit a home run with him. Here’s to hoping he has the happiest of retirements and continues to be a part of the Bruins organization off of the ice.

Krejci Was Effective for Bruins Until the End

Although Krejci’s retirement was expected, it does not take away the fact that his departure hurts the Bruins. After returning to the Bruins from Czechia this past season, Krejci proved to be an excellent second-line center, posting 16 goals and 56 points in 70 games played. Losing that kind of production will be very detrimental for the Bruins.

The Bruins are hoping that players like Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle will be able to fill the void of Krejci and Patrice Bergeron’s retirement. It is certainly a big ask, and it is why Cam Neely has openly stated that he is hoping to “bolster” the center ice position. Let’s dive more into that in our next section.

Lindholm & Scheifele Viewed as Trade Targets

With the Bruins losing Krejci and Bergeron, there is no question that they need a legitimate first-line center. In a recent article for NBC Sports, Nick Goss wrote that Elias Lindholm and Mark Scheifele are the two most obvious trade targets for the Bruins. Yet, he also noted that the Bruins’ trade assets would likely come from their NHL roster due to their weak prospect pool and lack of draft picks. Some names he mentioned as possible trade chips include Jake DeBrusk, Linus Ullmark, Derek Forbort, and Matt Grzelcyk.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Goss wrote that out of the two, Lindholm would be the better fit for the Bruins. This is understandable, as, like Bergeron, he has emerged as an elite two-way center in the NHL and has received Selke Trophy consideration in the past. The 28-year-old posted 22 goals and 64 points this past season in 80 games with the Calgary Flames.

Scheifele, on the other hand, would provide the Bruins with more offense, but his defensive game is often criticized. However, the Bruins need more star power in their lineup, so it would be huge if they could find a way to acquire him. In 81 games this past season with the Winnipeg Jets, he had 42 goals (a new career high) and 68 points.

A lot of attention this offseason has been focused on the Bruins’ notable departures. That is entirely understandable, as their 65-win roster has been decimated. Bergeron, Krejci, Tyler Bertuzzi, Dmitry Orlov, Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, Connor Clifton, Garnet Hathaway, and Tomas Nosek are all gone. Yet, even with this being so, I feel that their additions deserve some more credit. One specific player who I am very intrigued to watch this season is James van Riemsdyk. Although he had just 12 goals and 29 points in 61 games last season, his track record shows that a bounce-back season should be in order.

James van Riemsdyk, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Bruins quietly signed van Riemsdyk to a one-year, $1 million on July 1, and this will be a steal of a signing if the 34-year-old winger bounces back in 2023-24. He has the potential to, as he is expected to compete for a second-line spot and receive a lot of power-play time due to his excellent net-front presence ability. Furthermore, he is going to have more offensive weapons to work with than he did on the rebuilding Philadelphia Flyers, so a turnaround could be in order. It will be fun to see if he can do just that.