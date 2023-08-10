Bruins News & Rumors: Swayman, Thomas, Zacha & Lohrei

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jeremy Swayman spoke with reporters about his arbitration experience. In other news, former Bruins star goaltender Tim Thomas confirmed that he will be a part of the Bruins’ Centennial celebration. Meanwhile, Pavel Zacha will be looking to prove that he can be a top-six center, while Mason Lohrei is a prospect to watch very closely at training camp. Let’s discuss all of this in today’s (Aug. 10) Bruins News & Rumors column.

Swayman Speaks About Arbitration

While speaking with reporters, Swayman said that he holds “no ill will” toward the Bruins and understands that arbitration is simply a part of the business. He also noted that he couldn’t be happier to be a Bruin and that he never wants to go to arbitration again.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It is good to hear that the relationship between Swayman and the Bruins has not been negatively impacted by their arbitration hearing. Sometimes these hearings can cause issues, but given Swayman’s recent comments, it is clear that this is not something Bruin fans need to worry about.

The Bruins offered Swayman a $2 million contract in arbitration, while Swayman was looking for a $4.8 million salary. In the end, the arbitrator awarded Swayman a $3.475 million salary, which is essentially in the middle of their requests. That is a fair salary for the 24-year-old netminder, and it will be interesting to see how he performs for the Bruins in 2023-24 from here.

Thomas to Be Part of Bruins’ Centennial Celebration

In a recent episode of ‘Bear Tracks’, Thomas confirmed to host Eric Russo that he is looking forward to being a part of the Bruins’ Centennial celebration this upcoming season. When noting that Thomas has kept a low profile away from hockey since retiring, it is great to hear that he will be back in Boston. He deserves to be, as he is one of the most impactful goaltenders that the franchise has ever had.

BOSTON – JANUARY 01: Tim Thomas #30 of the Boston Bruins looks on from the net before the game against the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2010 Bridgestone Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 1, 2010 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Boston Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Thomas appeared in 378 career games as a Bruin, posting a 196-121-45 record, a .921 save percentage (SV%), and a 2.48 goals-against average (GAA). He also won the Vezina Trophy (2009 & 2011), William M. Jennings Trophy (2009), Conn Smythe Trophy (2011), and of course, the Stanley Cup (2011) as a Bruin. Needless to say, his dominant goaltending was the biggest reason why they won the Stanley Cup in 2011, so expect him to get a very warm welcome from the Bruins faithful once he returns.

Zacha Looking to Prove He Can Be Top-Six Center

With Patrice Bergeron announcing his retirement and David Krejci expected to do the same, the Bruins noticeably have some serious questions down the middle heading into the 2023-24 season. Cam Neely confirmed to reporters that he will look to “bolster” the center position before the season starts in any way that he can but given the Bruins’ cap space trouble, this will be a very challenging task. Thus, as it stands right now, Zacha is expected to have a top-six center role, whether he plays on the first line or second line.

Zacha is coming off of a career season with the Bruins, posting 21 goals, 57 points, and a plus-26 rating. He was one of the club’s biggest surprises in 2022-23, as his NESN’s 7th Player Award effectively shows, but can he be a legitimate top-six center for Boston? This is going to be a storyline to watch very closely this upcoming season, but when looking at how well he performed for the Bruins last year, there is reason to believe that he can make a positive impact down the middle.

Keep An Eye On Lohrei

After impressing at development camp, Lohrei is a player who should be watched closely at training camp. The 6-foot-4 defenseman is gearing up for his first full professional season after a strong collegiate career at Ohio State University. The 22-year-old has made it known that his goal is to make the NHL squad for the start of the season, and he could make a case for himself with a strong camp.

Mason Lohrei, Green Bay Gamblers (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Lohrei has been praised by scouts for his offensive ability, steady defensive play, and immense physicality. These three elements of his game make him one of the top prospects in Boston’s system, and it will be fun to see if he can challenge players like Derek Forbort and Jakub Zboril for an NHL spot. If not, he will receive big-time minutes in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins.