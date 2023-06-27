Bruins Trade Taylor Hall: Who Could Be Next?

The Boston Bruins made their first salary dump trade of the 2023 NHL Offseason, trading Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno’s unrestricted free agent (UFA) rights to the Chicago Blackhawks for right-shot defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula. With this move, Boston now has just under $11 million of cap space. Yet, when noting that they have several free agents, both unrestricted and restricted, the Bruins still need to move out more salary. Let’s go over a few players who could be on the move next because of this.

Derek Forbort

In a recent article for Boston Hockey Now, Jimmy Murphy reported that a trusted NHL source told him that Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney is not done making moves and that “he’s going to move a d-man.” This is not surprising in the slightest, given Boston’s current surplus of left-shot defensemen. One defenseman who has garnered attention in the rumor mill is Derek Forbort, and I would not be surprised if he ends up being moved this offseason.

Derek Forbort, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Forbort is coming off of a strong season, posting five goals (career high), 12 points, and a plus-12 rating. The 31-year-old emerged as one of the Bruins’ top shutdown defensemen and penalty killers, so moving him would come with some risk. Yet, when noting that he is entering the final year of his contract and carries a $3 million cap hit, he is a player who could also be viewed as expendable. This is especially so when noting that Boston could find a similar bottom-pairing shutdown defenseman in free agency at a cheaper cap hit.

There certainly should be a market for Forbort after his solid 2022-23 campaign, and the Bruins would likely land a decent draft pick in return for him because of it. Thus, he is a player to watch in trade talks this summer.

Mike Reilly

Mike Reilly is another $3 million defenseman to pay attention to in the trade market. The Bruins have actively been looking to move the 29-year-old since he became the club’s most notable salary cap victim early on in the 2022-23 season. After playing just 10 games with the NHL club, Reilly was sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) and spent the rest of the year with the Providence Bruins. When noting that he is an NHL-caliber defenseman, a trade would benefit both parties at this juncture.

Mike Reilly, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The primary issue with a potential Reilly trade is that the Bruins would likely need to include a sweetener or two. The league is well aware of the Bruins’ salary cap issues, and Reilly’s fairly expensive cap hit also hurts his value. As a result, we could see some rebuilding teams like the Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, or Anaheim Ducks willing to take in Reilly if it means adding a draft pick with him.

While playing at his best, Reilly is a serviceable bottom-pairing defenseman who can contribute fairly well offensively. Keep in mind, this is a player who recorded 27 points in 55 games only two seasons ago. Thus, let’s see if that is enough for a team to take a chance on him.

Matt Grzelcyk

Matt Grzelcyk has also been discussed as a possible trade candidate for the Bruins. The Massachusetts native possesses more trade value than both Forbort and Reilly, while also carrying the higher cap hit ($3,687,500). He is also entering the final season of his contract, so the Bruins could look to deal him instead of running the risk of losing him for nothing in free agency next year. Keep in mind, he will be looking for a raise given his improved play.

Grzelcyk has emerged as a solid two-way defenseman over the last handful of years, but the 2022-23 campaign was easily the best of his career. He scored four goals and set new career highs with 22 assists, 26 points, and a plus-46 rating. Thus, even with the Bruins having some cap trouble, there is a reason to believe that they could land a second-round pick or solid prospect for the 29-year-old.

Jake DeBrusk

I do wonder about Jake DeBrusk’s future in Boston. Unlike the three players listed above, he has not come up too frequently in the rumor mill this summer. Yet, the 26-year-old winger is also entering the final season of his contract ($4 million cap hit), so it is possible that Boston could move him if he does not express interest in signing an extension. His previous trade request is also another thing to consider.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

DeBrusk’s value is also heightened at this juncture after his excellent 2022-23 campaign. Posting 27 goals and 50 points (career high) in just 64 games, it is easy to imagine that the Bruins would get a nice return for the top-six forward. However, at the same time, he also formed excellent chemistry with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand on the club’s top line. If Bergeron comes back next season, it is far more likely that the 2015 first-round pick would stay put. Yet, if the future Hall of Famer retires, it will be intriguing to see what they do with DeBrusk. After all, he could be a nice piece that helps land them a top-six center.

Linus Ullmark

Linus Ullmark is the biggest Bruin trade candidate by far. One may think it would be crazy to see the Bruins part ways with the reigning Vezina Trophy and Jennings Trophy winner, but it appears to be a real possibility. In the article linked above, Murphy also said that his source said to him that the “Ullmark stuff you’ve been reporting is true.” The “stuff” that Murphy’s source is referring to is his reports about Ullmark being a legitimate trade candidate.

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If the Bruins trade Ullmark, now would be the perfect time to. His value is at its highest after his remarkable regular season. Jeremy Swayman, the expected long-term future of the Bruins’ net, is a restricted free agent (RFA) and has earned himself a raise. Thus, this has the potential to make Ullmark and his $5 million cap hit expendable.

Alas, the first major Bruins trade has happened. Hall and Foligno are gone, and more moves are very likely to come. It will be intriguing to see if any of these five players end up being dealt from here.