Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Woll, Game 7 Looming

On Tuesday morning, it seemed the end was nye for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Now, four days later, life looks rosier for the team from Toronto. Putting up two straight 2-1 wins against an old nemesis like the Boston Bruins can do that for you.

Last night, the Maple Leafs played a tight defensive game to emerge victorious in a tense battle against the Bruins. Their 2-1 win (it should have been a shutout except for a last-second Bruins goal) has now forced a decisive Game 7 in the first-round Eastern Conference series.

Related: Maple Leafs Even Series as Bruins Collapse Continues

William Nylander proved to be the offensive hero of the night, scoring both goals for the Maple Leafs. In the crease, Joseph Woll’s stellar performance—he made 22 saves—allowed his team to register the win.

Item 1: 3 Key Factors Contributed to the Maple Leafs’ Win

Three factors led to the Maple Leafs’ win on Thursday night. First, Nylander’s return to the lineup after missing three games with migraines is finally paying off. He looks healthy and made an offensive impact. Scoring both of his team’s goals showed his offensive talent and gave the team the only scores it needed on the night.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammate Timothy Liljegren during the second period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Second, it would be hard to play a better game than Woll delivered for his team. He was solid, making 22 saves and utterly frustrating the Bruins’ attempts to score. Despite facing pressure from Boston’s offence late in the game, he stayed composed and made key save after key save to preserve the Maple Leafs’ lead.

Related: Can Joseph Woll Save the Maple Leafs’ Season?

Third, the team carried forward their coach’s mandate to play the kind of solid defensive hockey at home that they have played on the road. As Sheldon Keefe said in the post-game media scrum, they didn’t play mistake-free hockey; however, they played really good hockey and covered for each other when an error was made. In short, they patiently waited for their break, and after they got it, they effectively protected their lead. Toronto’s defence remained disciplined throughout the game.

Item 2: Joseph Woll Has Been the Series Tipping Point

Woll’s performance was crucial to the win in Game 6. He stopped 22 of 23 shots on goal, continuing his impressive play in this postseason series. Over his last three games (he relieved Ilya Samsonov last Saturday night in Game 4 and didn’t allow a goal on five shots), Woll has been nearly unbeatable. He’s turned away 54 of 56 shots.

The 25-year-old goalie came ever so close to gaining his first postseason shutout, but a late goal by Morgan Geekie with less than a second remaining prevented him from achieving that milestone. Maybe in Game 7? Woll’s reliable play in the crease has been the single tipping point in the Maple Leafs’ success.

With his play in Games 5 and 6, Woll has solidified his role as the Maple Leafs’ starter. As the team rolls into Game 7 in Boston, whether his team wins or not, Woll has shown he can provide stability and confidence for his teammates as they work hard to advance in the playoffs.

Item 3: William Nylander Shows He’s Healthy Again

While Woll was the keystone of the Maple Leafs’ solid defence, no team can win without scoring goals. Nylander (and his helpers) gave his Maple Leafs the only offence the team needed. He started the scoring late in the second period with a crucial go-ahead goal and then scored the insurance marker in the third period.

After the game, his teammates told the media that Nylander gave them more than simply offence. He also showed his desire to win by playing physical hockey – adding three hits and blocking two shots. He was committed to playing a complete game. Nylander’s return to the lineup has helped.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Domi & Another Game Coming

Through three postseason games, Nylander has been a key offensive catalyst. In these defensively tight games, he’s consistently generated scoring chances. He has 13 shots on goal, five hits, and a plus-2 rating. With Auston Matthews out, Nylander is a player to watch on the Maple Leafs.

Game 7 Is Coming on Saturday Night in Boston

The Maple Leafs are headed to Game 7 because they’ve shown their dedication to defensive play combined with great goaltending from Woll. The team’s collective effort propelled them to win, setting the stage for an electrifying deciding-game showdown.

Fans should expect another tight game between these teams. The stakes could not be higher, and Saturday’s game has the potential to deliver the kind of fierce competition that the Maple Leafs and Bruins are known for during the postseason.