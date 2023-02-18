Bruins’ Trade Partners If They Move Their 2023 1st-Round Pick

If there is one thing that Don Sweeney has not been afraid to do during his tenure as general manager (GM) of the Boston Bruins, it’s been to make a move at the trade deadline to put his team in a better position to have playoff success. That will most likely happen again by the March 3 deadline for 2023 at 3 o’clock.

In some of his biggest moves, he has not been afraid to include the Bruins’ first-round pick. He did it last season as a part of a package to acquire Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks. Using a first-round pick as part of any deal is a risk, especially with an organization that has one of the worst-ranked prospect pools in the league, but Sweeney is not afraid to do it (from ‘Boston Bruins are No. 30 in 2023 NHL prospect pool rankings,’ The Athletic, Jan. 11, 2023). Here are three potential trade this trade partners that would be worth giving up this season’s first-round pick if they can swing the right deal.

San Jose Sharks

This is a long shot at best, but the Bruins being linked to Timo Meier of the San Jose Sharks is not a surprise. What an addition he would be to this Boston lineup. In order to acquire him, it’s going to require more than the first-round pick and getting him to sign long-term, but this would be a blockbuster of a move.

Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

A restricted free agent (RFA) following the season is a big reason why a new contract would be necessary to surrender the pick. He carries an average annual value (AAV) of $6 million this season and has a base salary of $10 million, and getting the Sharks to retain some money would be necessary, but what an addition he could be.

The 26-year-old has 31 goals and 21 assists this season for San Jose and can play on either wing. Last season he put up career-highs in goals (35), assists (41), and points (76) and he is on pace to shatter his career-high in goals this season. He could be slotted anywhere in the lineup, but the ninth overall pick of the 2015 Entry Draft solves a current need for a goal-scoring wing and would provide nice future depth. Obviously, there would be more parts in the trade, but Meier alone be worth with worth the first-round pick.

This is a long shot of a trade possibility for the Bruins as other teams such as the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils will also make a run at Meier, who could be a series-changer in the upcoming playoffs.

Vancouver Canucks

It’s safe to say the Vancouver Canucks are open for business ahead of the deadline. They already sent Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders and he’s not going to be the last one moved. If there is someone on the roster that you’re interested in, it appears the Canucks will talk to you.

One player that is drawing some interest is Brock Boeser and for good reason. He is in the first year of a three-year contract for $19.995 million and carries an AAV of $6.65 million. The 25-year-old this year would be an instant offensive upgrade despite his goal-scoring struggles this season. In 47 games, he has just 10 goals, but his 25 assists are five short of a new career high that he’ll most likely achieve, in Vancouver or with a new team. On the Bruins, he would supply right wing depth and slot in next to Charlie Coyle and Taylor Hall on the third line.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s no secret that the Bruins could use some toughness on defense for the rest of this season and in the playoffs and that’s where Luke Schenn comes in. It has been rumored that Sweeney has an interest in the veteran blueliner who has played plenty of playoff success with the Tampa Bay Lightning. As a seventh defenseman, he would be an upgrade over Jakub Zboril, Anton Stralman, or Mike Reilly as an option for Jim Montgomery. Using the first-round pick in a potential deal with the Canucks would be mainly used for Boeser, who has two years left on his current contract.

Arizona Coyotes

It’s pretty clear that this looks like the trade deadline that left-shot defenseman Jakob Chychrun finally gets moved. He is currently being held out of the lineup for trade-related reasons and the Arizona Coyotes are fielding calls on the youngster and Sweeney is one of the GMs very interested in him.

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The first-round draft pick as part of the deal is a no-brainer, but it’s also going to take more than that. You’re looking at a top prospect, Fabian Lysell or Mason Lohrei, along with a roster player and more picks, but the return for the current team and future would be worth it. Adding Chychrun to a defensive unit that already includes Lindholm, Derek Forbort, and Matt Grzelcyk on the left side. In order to fit him in, it would more than likely force the Bruins to move one of their left shots, with Grzelcyk making the most sense. Forbort is vital to the penalty-killing unit with Brandon Carlo and Lindholm was just acquired and locked up long-term with a new deal. Grzelcyk, who is a good regular-season player that tends to get lost or struggle when it comes to the postseason, has one more remaining on his current contract that carries an AAV of $3.687 million.

Building from the back out would be the way that Sweeney heads into the playoffs and it would be one of, if not the best, units in the league. Chychrun also is under contract for two more seasons with a $4.6 million AAV. For a player of his stature and talent, that would be a team-friendly deal. Boston could also look at adding a forward in the deal with the Coyotes such as Lawson Crouse or Nick Bjugstad.

Trading the first round to trade it is not a way Sweeney should approach the deadline. The first-round pick gets moved to a deal that is going to get a player with term, or in the case of Meier, getting an extension done as part of the trade. Addressing future needs along with current ones should be the only reason that the Bruins enter the 2023 Entry Draft without a first-round pick.