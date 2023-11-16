Bruins 3 Up, 3 Down: Geekie, Forbort, Poitras, Lucic & More

In the last seven days, the Boston Bruins won two out of three games and still sit on top of the NHL with the best record at 12-1-2. It wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as there was some news off the ice that is going test their depth.

As Boston is in the middle of a mini-break in the schedule, it’s time for the latest Bruins 3 Up, 3 Down.

Plus One: 3 Bruins Score First Goal

Normally players scoring their first goals of the season isn’t a big deal, but with the Bruins needing production from up and down their lineup, it was a good sight to see against the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 14. Danton Heinen scored his first goal in the first period in his second tenure with the Black and Gold, while later in the period, Brandon Carlo scored on a 3-on-1 for his first tally of the season.

In the second period and the Bruins on the power-play, Hampus Lindholm, who had just two assists in his first 14 games, scored when his shot from the point beat Devon Levi. Last season Boston got a lot of production from their defensemen and that would give them a big boost if they can continue to supply it.

Minus One: Morgan Geekie Injury

As if the Bruins needed another injury to deal with, now Morgan Geekie is sidelined with an injury that head coach Jim Montgomery is calling “week-to-week.’’ The first-year Bruin was placed on injured reserve.

In 12 games this season, Geekie has a goal and three points, but he has been effective for Montgomery and the Bruins with his 5-on-5 shifts. Unlike last season, Boston is not able to withstand a large number of injuries at one time, and their depth, especially at forward, is being put to the test very early this season.

Plus Two: Derek Forbort Return

Against the New York Islanders on Nov. 9, the Bruins defense got a huge lift with the return of Derek Forbort from an injury. He was injured on Oct. 30 against the Florida Panthers, the same game where Charlie McAvoy was given a match penalty and suspended for four games for a hit on Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Derek Forbort, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Forbort is a big part of the Bruins’ penalty-killing unit and getting him back in that aspect is big. This season he has a plus/minus of plus-9 and has been good in the defensive end in all situations for the Black and Gold. He also has two assists.

Minus Two: Matthew Poitras Faceoff Percentage

Let’s make no mistake, in the flow of play, Matthew Poitras has been for the Bruins and earned his spot to stay in Boston rather than return to the Guelph Storm in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) (from ‘Bruins’ Matt Poitras will not return to junior: Why they’re keeping him, and what the risk is,’ The Athletic, Oct. 31, 2023). If there is one area he’s struggled through in the 15 games, it’s at the face-off dot.

Matthew Poitras, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 19-year-old is just 49-for-120, a 40.8% and you had a feeling that he might struggle at the dot. Charlie Coyle, Pavel Zacha, and John Beecher are all at 50& or higher. It’s going to take some time, but right now, Coyle, Zacha, and Beecher are the best options late-game at the dot.

Plus Three: Bruins Break in Schedule

The Bruins are a pretty banged-up team and their only game this week was against the Sabres, it gives them a chance to rest up some of the injured bodies. Starting Saturday (Nov. 18) at the TD Garden against the Montreal Canadiens, things games are going to come fast and furious with the Black and Gold playing every other day next week against the Tampa Bay Lighting and Florida Panthers on the road and a home game against the Detroit Red Wings the day after Thanksgiving.

Minus Three: Milan Lucic Injury

From a depth perspective, Montgomery did give promising news on Nov. 13 when he said that Milan Lucic is not progressing as fast as they thought he would with his injury. He was eligible to come off of long-term injury reserve on Nov. 18, but that is going to be delayed by at least another week.

Milan Lucic, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In his absence, Oskar Steen has played well on the fourth line with Beecher and Jakub Lauko has returned from an injury he suffered on Oct. 23 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Again, forward depth is not as deep as it was last season, and getting anyone back as soon as possible is going to be key.

After a lengthy break with one game in seven days, the Bruins will begin a busy Thanksgiving week, looking to make some noise against Atlantic Division teams. This is a key stretch of games where there can be movement in the standings.