Canadiens 2025-26 Player Previews: Patrik Laine

NHL Entry Draft and free agent frenzy completed, the dog days of summer wear on as NHL management groups take a bit of a breather before the training camps begin. In this series, I will try to investigate every Montreal Canadiens roster player, recap their last season and look ahead to this upcoming season. I will look at their place in the organization, their role and their possible impact.

Related: Montreal Canadiens 2025-26 Player Previews: Juraj Slafkovsky

In the next step of the series, we continue our look at the Canadiens’ forward group, with Patrik Laine.

2024-25 Season Recap

Laine was traded to the Canadiens in the summer of 2024 after requesting a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets. It gave him the fresh start he was looking for in a market where hockey matters. For Columbus, it was essentially a cap dump, allowing them to shed the final two seasons of his four-year deal, paying him $8.7 million per season.

Montreal Canadiens Patrik Laine (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

Fans were excited to see him step onto the ice in a preseason contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs, chanting the Finnish star’s name every time he was on the ice. Unfortunately, it was short-lived as he injured his knee in a collision with a Toronto Marlies forward. Once he did play, he produced, scoring 20 goals and 33 points in 52 games, and of those points, 15 goals and four assists came on the power play (PP). Had he played a full 82 games, that would have put him on pace for 31 goals (23 PP goals) and 52 points.

The team struggled for depth offence in the first couple months of the 2024-25 season as they awaited his return. Yet once he returned to the club in December, he made an immediate impact. In December, he scored eight goals, all on the power play, and earned Molson Cup honours for the month of December as the Canadiens player with the most star selections. Throughout the season, he delivered what was expected as he led the team, and was fourth in the NHL in PP goals and provided an additional scoring winger for the second line. Midway through the season, Laine joined Finland for the 4 Nations Face-Off. It was a good measuring stick for Laine, but it was also used to help him continue to polish his game. After missing a large amount of time at the start of the season, the 4 Nations provided him an opportunity to prove he can compete on a big stage.

“We came into this tourney and many said we weren’t going to win any games, and we’ve seen that even from the Finnish media, it was a tournament for us where we’re going to prove we can compete against anybody, which most times than not we showed we can play against these guys. It’s a good stepping point toward the Olympics to see where we’re at as a country and as individuals.” Patrik Laine

Once the playoffs arrived, he was only able to play in two games, where he recorded only one assist and was unavailable to the club due to injury, again, this time to his hand.

2025-26 Season Expectations

Laine is an interesting case for Montreal. Most players on the roster coming into the 2025-26 season have either a well-defined role or known chemistry with another player, which makes it easier to build lines. Laine, however, doesn’t really fit that except on the PP. The 27-year-old was a liability defensively and has struggled to keep pace with the Canadiens’ high-pressure, fast-paced system, which can be blamed to a degree on his not being fully recovered from the knee injury, which is why health will be key for Laine, who is in the final year of his contract. He has been able to play 70 or more games three times in his NHL career, and when he does, he scores 30 or more goals, including his career high 44 goals in 2017-18.

It will be tough to defend Laine if his only production comes on the power play, and at even strength, historically, he has been a liability. Something he has shown a willingness to work on under head coach Martin St. Louis. However, it is tough to think that Laine isn’t hitting the gym hard and training for an explosion this season. The best news is that, in an interview with a Finnish-language paper, Laine says he’s in great shape both physically and mentally.

“Now I’ve been able to train fully since May. It’s a slightly different starting point for the season, as you don’t have to start while recovering.” Patrik Laine

He continued to explain that he feels much better in body and mind in comparison to last season. Last summer, Laine trained for just three weeks before the start of the campaign. This summer, he has been training almost daily since the Canadiens were eliminated in the playoffs.

HAT-TRICK FOR PATRIK 🎩



LAINE HAS HIS THIRD POWER-PLAY GOAL OF THE GAME! pic.twitter.com/kn8RTqlw6x — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 18, 2024

Laine is aware that his strengths, such as his shot and offensive zone instincts, are near the top of the league. He is undeniably elite as a PP specialist, but flawed in other areas, such as defensively. It will be difficult for Laine to prove he deserves a long-term contract if his only production comes on the power play and remains a liability on the defensive side of the puck. Part of the issue last season was that it was clear he was a step behind his fully healthy teammates as Montreal relied on speed and pace to compete, two areas that he must focus on to return to his full offensive form.

To focus on his training, Laine chose to remain in Montreal, which allowed him to have access to the Canadiens’ staff and facilities, making it easier for him to focus on his goal of returning to full health. He is clearly motivated as well, because during the recently released preview of the second season of “The Rebuild” documentary on Crave, one thing that stood out was how clearly Laine is motivated to prove any doubters wrong. With Laine stating, “Whoever bets against me is gonna lose all their money.”

Laine needs to find the extra gear this offseason as he is set to become an ideal linemate for the new rookie, Ivan Demidov. A line with Demidov feeding creative and well-placed passes to an elite shooter like Laine could provide the team with a major jump in goals for. However, without a better cardio base, Laine’s ability to backcheck would weigh down the pair defensively, and that wouldn’t send a positive message to the Canadiens’ potential superstar. Instead, would Laine be a better fit on a third line? Perhaps. His performance at training camp will tell the story of what the season will look like for him. It’s also easy to forget that he is only 27 years old and still in his prime.

To say this season could become the most important one of Laine’s career would be an understatement. His desire to prove he is an elite player, someone who can be a core piece to a contending team, is high. However, even if that was his main motivation, the fact is in a contract year, and looking to earn another big money deal does provide added incentive.