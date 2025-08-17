3 Canadiens Prospects to Watch in 2025-26

The Montreal Canadiens head into the 2025-26 season with a roster that has started to take shape under Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton’s patient rebuild. While some young stars like Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov are already carving out NHL roles, the Canadiens still boast a deep pool of prospects ready to push the organization forward. Among them, three names stand out as especially intriguing for the coming season: defenceman David Reinbacher, forward Michael Hage, and goaltender Jacob Fowler. Each is at a different stage of his development, but together they represent a promising future for the franchise at three of the most important positions.

David Reinbacher

When the Canadiens selected Reinbacher fifth overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, they envisioned him as a future cornerstone on the right side of their defence. The road since then hasn’t been completely smooth. His first two seasons after the draft were marked by inconsistent play and, most frustratingly, injuries that limited his ability to find rhythm and confidence.

Now, as the 2025-26 season begins, Reinbacher enters healthy and ready for what feels like his true “breakout opportunity.” With a full season in Laval ahead and a strong summer of training, expectations are high. Reinbacher’s game is built on modern defensive traits: mobility, reach, and poise with the puck. He doesn’t project as a flashy offensive defenceman like Hutson, but rather as the type of stabilizing top-pair blueliner every contender needs.

The Canadiens’ current blue line is already deep with young talent: Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj, Jayden Struble, and Noah Dobson are anchoring the blue line at the NHL level. But depth can change quickly, and Reinbacher has a path to meaningful minutes if he proves NHL-ready. Even if he spends part of the season with the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens will be watching closely to see if he can put his injury concerns behind him and become a consistent force.

A healthy Reinbacher changes the outlook of Montreal’s defence significantly. With his 6-foot-3 frame, intelligent positioning, and ability to shut down top forwards, he projects as the type of defender who could eventually play 22-24 minutes a night against elite competition. This season is about proving he can handle that trajectory. If he does, the Canadiens’ rebuild takes a massive step forward.

Michael Hage

If Reinbacher represents Montreal’s defensive future, Hage is quickly emerging as a possible solution down the middle. Drafted in the first round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Hage spent his post-draft year at the University of Michigan, where he quickly impressed with his two-way play and hockey IQ. Now heading into his sophomore NCAA season, he’s already on the fast track to being one of Montreal’s most important prospects.

The Canadiens have long been searching for depth at centre behind captain Nick Suzuki. Kirby Dach, when healthy, has shown flashes of being a legitimate second-line centre, but his injuries have left the role uncertain. Sean Monahan once provided stability, but his departure left a long-term hole. That’s where Hage could step in.

What makes Hage exciting isn’t just his offensive upside, it’s his complete game. He’s good on faceoffs, shows great vision in transition, and has the type of competitive edge that allows him to thrive in difficult matchups. Scouts have noted his ability to adapt: he can play a skill game when surrounded by elite wingers, or take on a more grinding, defensive role when needed.

The Canadiens will likely give Hage another season or two in the NCAA before he turns pro, but 2025-26 will be pivotal in determining his timeline. If he dominates college hockey as expected, pressure will mount to sign him and begin his professional career. In the best-case scenario, he could be in Laval by spring 2026, putting him on track to challenge for an NHL role soon after.

For a franchise that has struggled for decades to draft and develop elite centres, the possibility of a Suzuki-Hage one-two punch down the middle is tantalizing. If Hage continues on his current trajectory, he could be the long-term solution that balances Montreal’s forward group and makes them a legitimate contender.

Jacob Fowler

Goaltending has been one of Montreal’s biggest question marks since Carey Price’s career was cut short by injuries. Over the past few seasons, the Canadiens have drafted and developed several netminders, but none has generated as much excitement as Fowler. Selected in the 2023 Draft, Fowler spent two dominant seasons at Boston College before deciding to turn pro in 2025.

Now, Fowler enters his rookie season with the Laval Rocket, and all eyes will be on how he adjusts to the professional game. Fowler is calm under pressure, rarely rattled by traffic or high-danger chances, and has shown the ability to bounce back quickly after a bad goal.

The American Hockey League (AHL) is a difficult adjustment for any goalie, but Fowler’s track record suggests he’s ready. At Boston College, he posted elite numbers. For Laval, Fowler will likely split duties with a veteran goaltender, giving him a chance to adjust without being overworked. The Canadiens’ management has been careful not to rush their goalies, but given the organization’s lack of a true long-term NHL starter, Fowler has a golden opportunity to establish himself as the future.

If he thrives in the AHL, the Canadiens could be looking at their goaltender of the future by as early as 2026. With a young core already forming on defence and at forward, solving the goaltending question would accelerate Montreal’s rise back to contention.

The Canadiens enter 2025-26 as a team still in transition, but these three prospects embody the franchise’s blueprint for long-term success. Reinbacher, finally healthy, is aiming to prove he can be the steady, top-pair defenceman the organization envisioned. Hage offers hope at centre, a position that has long been Montreal’s Achilles’ heel. Fowler begins his professional journey, carrying the weight of Montreal’s search for its next franchise goalie.