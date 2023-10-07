Canadiens’ Kovacevic the Forgotten Man on Defense

You’d be hard-pressed to find an analyst arguing against Johnathan Kovacevic making the Montreal Canadiens in 2023-24. It’s past that point the doubt starts to set in, but unjustifiably so.

To be fair, there are a lot of young defensemen in the mix, including on Kovacevic’s right side on defense. David Reinbacher, the team’s fifth-overall draft pick from this past summer, stands out the most. However, you’ve also got Logan Mailloux, who, like Reinbacher, had a relatively impressive training camp too. Keep in mind though, Kovacevic is just 26 himself, maybe not an up-and-coming player by definition, but a quasi-established one in practice. Don’t forget that.

Barron and Lindstrom Still in Canadiens’ Plans

Then there’s Justin Barron and Gustav Lindstrom. Each has underwhelmed so far. However, it’s hard to imagine either falling completely out of favor with the Canadiens to the point the team would actively try to lose them.

For example, a former first-round pick, Barron is still just going on 22 with plenty of upside. Plus, he was the centerpiece of the Artturi Lehkonen trade from a few seasons ago. Lindstrom was meanwhile the roster player the Habs acquired for Jeff Petry a few months ago. At the time general manager Kent Hughes said the scouting staff sees Lindstrom as having reached just 70% of his potential. So, they’re unlikely to so much as expose him to waivers without giving him a fair shot to attain it completely. That’s just logical.

Norlinder and Kovacevic Curious Cases

Meanwhile, Mattias Norlinder has re-established himself as a viable prospect, lasting as long as he has in training camp. Despite being a left-handed defenseman, Norlinder can play both sides, which only serves to further clog up the right currently (from “Cowan: Spotlight shining brightly on Habs prospect Mattias Norlinder,” Montreal Gazette, Sep. 17, 2021).

Norlinder is a curious case, similar to Kovacevic. Even though both are legit options, they’re seen somewhat as afterthoughts. In Norlinder’s case, it’s maybe due to how he fell down the depth chart after having seen his development stagnate for a few seasons. So, it may be unrealistic in the minds of many that the impressive camp he’s had is anything other than a flash in the pan. In Kovacevic’s case, he has the gall to have once been claimed off waivers.

That might not make Kovacevic the blue-chip prospect Reinbacher is, but the Canadiens do have a recent history of waiver-wire pick-ups having worked out. The since-traded Rem Pitlick proved to be a good fit, albeit over just a few seasons. However, Paul Byron, who just retired, ended up playing 383 of his 521 career games with the Habs, at times as a key member of the offense, with two straight 20 goals seasons from 2016-2018.

Kovacevic’s Impressive Training Camp

There’s no reason Kovacevic can’t develop into something of a similar mainstay in the lineup. Even with the organizational depth the Canadiens have on defense, Kovacevic can carve out a core role, including from an offensive perspective. Sure, he hasn’t put up big numbers yet, but there is untapped puck-moving potential there, even if only based on his camp to date, which, remember, has been the basis for why so many are suggesting some of the other names in this piece have significant futures in the organization.

In three preseason games, Kovacevic has scored three points, all the while having served as a stabilizing presence on defense, just like he did last season. That’s perhaps the biggest difference between Kovacevic and Norlinder… or many of the other names mentioned above. Kovacevic has proven himself in the NHL already. The team’s other young defenseman, because, again, Kovacevic qualifies as one as well? They still have a way to go.

In effect, Kovacevic is a certainty, which is incredibly valuable in a world where draft picks, even highly regarded ones at times, fail to develop. While the Canadiens do have a lot of high-end talent conceivably coming up soon, that was also the case less than a decade ago.

Trip Down Defensive Memory Lane for Habs

Remember, the Canadiens drafted both Mikhail Sergachev and Victor Mete in 2016, both seen as having immense potential. While Sergachev panned out, following an ill-advised trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Mete didn’t. A year later, the Habs added names like Josh Brook and Cale Fleury fairly early on as second and third-round picks, both righties you would think should still be in the organization. Obviously fate had other ideas. As Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now points out, this isn’t exactly a new phenomenon either.

Now, this isn’t necessarily an indictment of the Canadiens’ drafting record. After all, this is a new management group and it’s going to take years time to assess their assessment of talent. It’s more so a reflection of how things are incredibly fluid. For example, Norlinder was as good as out of the organization in the eyes of some back just before camp.

Granted, those reports turned out to be unfounded. Nevertheless, the point is no one knows what the future holds. So, teams need players like Kovacevic. More to the point, the Canadiens still do and probably will for some time. The fact that he’s still only 26 should not be lost on anyone.

The prospect depth on the right side does suggest one thing. Older names like David Savard and Chris Wideman probably aren’t long for this organization. Wideman’s deal expires at the end of this season, Savard’s in 2025, like Kovacevic’s actually. However, re-signing him shouldn’t be a point of contention for anyone. Names like his are why there’s hope the Canadiens will be in contention in the relatively near future, even if it’s not one that immediately springs to mind. He may not be a Reinbacher, but there’s something to be said for being a Kovacevic. There should be a great deal more said in all actuality.