Montembeault Deserves a Contract Extension From the Canadiens

While much of the buzz early in the Montreal Canadiens’ offseason is surrounding Cole Caufield’s new contract, general manager Kent Hughes would be wise to handle another piece of important business this summer. That’s because goaltender Samuel Montembeault is also eligible for an extension beginning July 1 and he has certainly earned one with his impressive play in 2022-23.

Establishing Himself

Since being claimed off waivers by the Habs in October of 2021, the 26-year-old native of Becancour, Quebec has become a legitimate NHL netminder with his home team and still with room to grow. At the time of his move to Montreal, Montembeault had appeared in 25 games with the Florida Panthers and quickly fell down their depth chart. In contrast, with the Canadiens, he has played in 78 games over two seasons and taken full advantage of his new opportunity.

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On the surface, his stats aren’t anything to write home about, but the reality is that he has been a stabilizing force between the pipes on a rebuilding squad, especially for the young defence corps that plays in front of him. Not to mention that his goals saved above expected numbers (GSAx) were among the best in the league this season. That speaks to his ability to keep his team in games and give them a chance to win. It also exemplifies his resilience, competitiveness, and the great improvement he showed throughout the year.

His current deal, which carries a $1 million average annual value (AAV) is quite the bargain considering his progress, his newfound status with the Habs, and the fact that he played like a no. 1 goalie for long stretches this season.

A Key Piece

Montembeault’s unflattering traditional statistics are a product of the young, developing roster he finds himself on rather than a reflection of the quality of his play. The talent has always been there and now it’s all come together for him while proudly wearing the Canadiens jersey.

The best part is he’s still young enough to be part of the core going forward and is destined to make up one-half of Montreal’s future goaltending duo which is good news for the rebuild. What his workload will look like remains to be seen but he has laid claim to one of the two spots and now it’s up to Hughes to make sure that he not only remains a Hab but also to find his next partner to share the net with once veteran Jake Allen moves on. Another promising goalie prospect with the potential to excel at the highest level and in the biggest moments. It won’t be easy, but Montembeault is proof that it’s possible.

A Golden Performance

Montembeault sent a strong message to his general manager with a stellar showing while leading Canada to a gold medal at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. An argument can even be made that he was his country’s best player in the tournament and head coach André Tourigny had nothing but praise for his netminder.

It was his first chance to play at the Worlds and the memorable experience will only increase his confidence and accelerate his development. He showed his maturity, looked like he belonged and rose to the occasion when called upon all while earning the respect and admiration of his teammates in the process. It was a glimpse into what he’ll be capable of when the Habs are ready to contend.

From Jacques Plante to Patrick Roy, Jocelyn Thibault and José Théodore, the Canadiens have a rich history of Quebec-born goaltenders shining bright in Montreal and propelling the storied franchise to glory. Even though Montembeault will never be expected to reach the same lofty heights as his predecessors, that doesn’t mean his impact on the team’s future success won’t be significant. He’s proven that he deserves to be a Hab for the long run and Hughes should make it an offseason priority to reward him for his efforts with a new contract that includes some term and a well-deserved raise.