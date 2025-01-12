Canadiens News and Notes: All-Stars, Trade Rumours, and Demidov 

In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumours, general manager (GM) Kent Hughes has his work cut out for him as the rebuild continues. The Canadiens are in the thick of a playoff race for the final wild card position and now have options on how to proceed with improving the team. Rumours still swirl around interest in their unrestricted free agents (UFAs). Also, there have been some inspiring words of encouragement for Canadiens fans from the legendary Scotty Bowman.

Canadiens Prospects Become All-Stars

Logan Mailloux and Joshua Roy have been selected to represent the Laval Rocket at the American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Classic, which will be held February 2-3 in Coachella Valley. Roy, in his second professional season, has 13 goals and 12 assists in 28 games. He is leading the Rocket in scoring and he’s working his way back up to the Canadiens, possibly later this season. In his second professional season, Mailloux has also been selected for the second time for the AHL All-Star team. He has five goals and 11 assists in 27 games.

Logan Mailloux, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Both are seen as future members of the Canadiens’ NHL roster, but both are also seen as needing more development time in the AHL before they are ready to make that jump. With the NHL Trade Deadline coming up on March 7, they may be called up before the end of the season, depending on the choices Hughes makes.

Canadiens’ Savard in High Demand

David Savard is a veteran right-handed defenceman with a Stanley Cup ring and an affordable and expiring $3.5 million contract, making him an ideal candidate to be a rental option on the trade market. This is exactly what the Edmonton Oilers are searching for to upgrade their blue line, according to TSN insider Pierre LeBrun. While he does state that Savard is not the only option, it is something GM Stan Bowman is looking to add to last season’s Cup Finalists.

There are some problems, however, from the Canadiens’ point of view. There is the fact that the Atlantic Division is highly competitive and that Montreal is in the thick of a playoff race with their division rivals, the Ottawa Senators, for the final wild card position. Savard’s trade value will dictate if he is dealt or not, as Montreal can use his steadying presence on the roster. However, the arrival of the right-handed defender Alexandre Carrier, who is under contract at $3.75 million for two more seasons, does make Savard less important in regard to the mid-term success of the franchise. This gives Hughes the leverage to ensure that he gets the value he demands in any trade of the 34-year-old defenceman.

Canadiens Goaltender to Europe?

There was some thought that Connor Hughes could be part of the organization’s medium/long-term plans, at least as a depth option, but all signs now suggest otherwise. Despite an impressive start with Laval where he has helped the Rocket firmly place themselves in the AHL playoff race with a 9-6-3 record with a .905 save percentage, it seems that his time in North America may be only for this season. Reports from Switzerland point to Hughes entertaining offers from their National League. With the uncertainty surrounding the future of Cayden Primeau in the Canadiens’ organization, this could cause a dilemma for management next season.

Evans on the Move?

Hockey insider Pierre LeBrun has recently shared that the New Jersey Devils have an interest in Canadiens center Jake Evans. With the Devils on the lookout for center depth to fill in on their bottom six, win faceoffs, and play on the penalty kill, Evans is a good target to fill their needs.

Evans is in the midst of a career season. He is on pace for career highs in goals, assists, and points. His contract, which pays him $1.7 million against the salary cap, is coming to an end this season. This is also another benefit for the Devils, as they have approximately $3 million in cap space, and could absorb his contract and still have room left to make another move if necessary. What throws a wrinkle into any sale is that if the Canadiens are truly in the playoff race by the trade deadline, it’s hard to see them being sellers. The offer would need to be significant enough to convince Hughes to make a deal, and that may be higher than the Devils would be comfortable paying.

Scotty Bowman Sees a Superstar in Demidov

NHL coaching legend and former Canadiens head coach, Scotty Bowman, has a glowing view of Montreal’s 2024 fifth overall selection, Ivan Demidov.

“Montreal could use some real high-end stars, and I think he’s got a chance to be one.” – Scotty Bowman (via an interview with RG)

With 31 points in 40 games, the youngster is currently fourth in team scoring for SKA St-Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Bowman sees the 18-year-old forward becoming a game-changing star for the Canadiens, something the franchise’s fan base has been clamouring for.

This kid! Ivan Demidov records 4th straight multi-point game! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PDGuCS24hf — KHL (@khl_eng) January 5, 2025

Demidov’s addition to the Canadiens’ deep prospect pool adds significant hope for the team’s future and hopes to become a Stanley Cup contender. Bowman sees Montreal as having “…Some pretty good players in their system. They’re not all there yet.” With the team being in the mix for the playoffs this season, a little time to develop their prospects may be all that stands in their way.

