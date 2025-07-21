Canadiens Should Consider Trading for Blue Jackets’ Yegor Chinakhov

With the NHL offseason still simmering, teams continue to explore opportunities to bolster their rosters for the upcoming campaign. One name recently surfaced in the rumour mill: Yegor Chinakhov. According to reports, the 24-year-old forward has requested a trade out of Columbus. While the Blue Jackets aren’t rushing to move him, the door is open for teams to step in with a fair offer. For the Montreal Canadiens, this might be the perfect low-risk, high-upside gamble worth exploring.

#CBJ aware Yegor Chinakhov wants to be traded — and they've had trade talks — but GM Don Waddell said he's not going to simply accept the best offer to appease Chinakhov. Will only move him if he gets an acceptable offer.

Expectation is he'll be at training camp.

Why the Canadiens Should Do It

Chinakhov is still young, entering what should be his prime years, and brings a profile that aligns well with Montreal’s current direction. Drafted 21st overall by the Blue Jackets in 2020, Chinakhov has flashed significant offensive potential in the NHL, even if he hasn’t yet broken out consistently. In 2024-25, despite injury troubles, he managed 15 points in 30 games, showcasing a blend of speed, skill, and a quick release that makes him dangerous in transition.

The biggest knock against him so far has been availability. He’s struggled to stay healthy across his three seasons in Columbus and has bounced between the NHL and American Hockey League (AHL). However, when he’s on the ice, the potential is there. He’s shown the ability to generate chances and still has room to grow into a more complete player.

For a Canadiens team still focused on development but eager to take the next step, Chinakhov represents the kind of upside swing that’s worth the price. If Montreal can help him stay healthy and provide him with more consistent usage in a system tailored to young, speedy talent, Chinakhov might be able to take the next step in his career. At just 24, he still fits within the Canadiens’ age timeline and could be part of the solution for years to come.

The Fit in Montreal

One of the biggest reasons Montreal should consider Chinakhov is how well he fits into the current structure of the roster. The Canadiens already have a youthful offensive core, led by Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, and now Ivan Demidov, but there’s always room to add more depth and scoring on the wing.

Chinakhov has the tools to immediately slot into a middle-six role. His skating and shot make him a viable third-line option who could eventually push into the top six if things click. With the Canadiens placing a premium on internal competition and developmental growth, bringing in a player like Chinakhov could raise the bar for other young forwards.

What’s more, Chinakhov could even factor into Montreal’s power play, an area that continues to require more punch. His shot and vision in the offensive zone could be useful on a second unit, especially if surrounded by other skilled young players.

It’s also worth considering that Chinakhov’s future role could grow even larger depending on how things shake out with Patrik Laine. Laine is entering the final year of his deal, and if Montreal decides to explore trading him at some point, especially if they don’t plan to extend him, Chinakhov would help soften the blow by providing another promising young piece to the core.

What It Would Take to Get a Deal Done

Chinakhov is not without risk, which helps keep his trade value manageable. Columbus isn’t under pressure to move him quickly, but with his trade request now public, the leverage clearly shifts to interested teams.

It’s unlikely the Blue Jackets will command a massive return. Chinakhov hasn’t produced at a top level consistently and remains somewhat of a reclamation project with health concerns. That being said, he’s still young and carries first-round pedigree, which makes him attractive enough to generate a decent market if multiple teams come calling.

For Montreal, the most straightforward package could be a mid-level prospect and a mid-round pick. Someone like Sean Farrell, a talented but undersized forward, could be the type of asset Columbus might be intrigued by. Farrell has flashed creativity and offensive instincts at every level and might benefit from a fresh start in a different organization. Pair him with a third-round pick in 2026, and it’s a fair starting point for both sides.

Of course, there’s always the chance that other teams enter the fray and drive up the price. Chinakhov’s profile makes him a classic change-of-scenery candidate, and a bidding war could push the price slightly higher, maybe a second-rounder or a more established NHL-ready player. That being said, general manager Kent Hughes has shown patience in negotiations and won’t overpay. If the price gets too high, Montreal can and should walk away.

But if the market remains reasonable, and all signs point to it being so, it’s a move worth exploring.

The Canadiens have done a solid job adding to their roster this offseason while keeping their long-term plan intact. But there’s still room to make savvy, forward-looking moves that don’t compromise the summer. Trading for Chinakhov fits that mold.

He’s not a sure thing. But he’s the kind of player who, if things go right, could provide serious value for a relatively modest acquisition cost. At 24 years old with a top-six toolkit and something to prove, he fits the Canadiens’ identity like a glove.

If the Blue Jackets are open to a trade, and Montreal is willing to send the right mix of assets, this is a move that could pay dividends sooner rather than later. It’s not flashy, but it’s the type of calculated swing that helps build winning rosters.