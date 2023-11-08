Coyotes Should Test These Line Combinations

The anticipation grew larger and larger throughout the offseason as the Arizona Coyotes prepped for another season. Unlike the past two seasons, the Coyotes had much more buzz surrounding them, and suddenly, the idea of sneaking into the playoffs with the group that was assembled seemed possible. General manager Bill Armstrong promised this as he entered phase two with a big splash in free agency and the signing of former third-overall pick Logan Cooley. The light at the end of the tunnel got much brighter after the offseason.

To start the season, the Coyotes are 5-5-1, which is good enough for fifth in the Central Division. While a couple of games that were lost should’ve been won, this team is extremely young, with several players getting accustomed to everyday life in the NHL. So far, head coach Andre Tourigny hasn’t made too many line changes, and for the most part, he hasn’t needed to, but now he could look at these line options to change things up.

Clayton Keller – Jack McBain – Nick Schmaltz

The first combination sees former first-round draft pick Barrett Hayton moved down from the first line, having Jack McBain replace him. Similar to last season, Hayton struggled immensely, having just one goal in 33 games to start his campaign, and so far, in 11 games, he has yet to record a point. This is puzzling since his linemates, Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller, have been red hot. So why could it make sense to put McBain, who is generally a fourth or third-line player, on the first line?

One of the numerous reasons would be the searing start McBain has had. Through 11 games, he has four goals and seven points, a career-best start for the young center. He also has an unteachable trait: his height. He stands at 6-foot-4 and has shown several times his willingness to get involved physically. He has been great in front of the net and could provide the first line exactly what they need. However, this would be a temporary solution to get Hayton some confidence, something Tourigny still has in the struggling forward.

“When you have a player that is relentless, resilient, they are serious about their business, they are an unbelievable pro, things will come. He has all the talent,” he said. “As a downside I have a lot of patience for those guys. When you have warriors, you take care of them.”

Jason Zucker – Logan Cooley – Matias Maccelli

Surrounding Cooley with talented players should be key as he starts his rookie campaign. A line combination that could work out is that of Jason Zucker, Cooley down the middle, and Matias Maccelli on the right wing. Cooley has been excellent to start his NHL career; however, if there are any drawbacks, it’s been his hesitation to shoot the puck. This didn’t happen in college, where he showcased his elite shot. So why not put him on a line with the player who is likely the best passer on the team in Maccelli?

This would make Cooley more likely to shoot having Maccelli, who has come into his own in his sophomore season. Cooley would also have Zucker on his left side, who has had some experience with him, but coupled with the skill, Zucker is a great mentor to have. Not only that, but he is highly experienced and has played with several elite players throughout his career. Having the two of them on his line would provide a great mixture of talent and could help him grow as a player in the NHL. While it’s uncertain if this will happen, Zucker is coming back from injury soon, which should see a shift in the lines.

Michael Carcone – Logan Cooley – Lawson Crouse

Another line with Cooley, but with a much different perspective to it. As mentioned, Zucker got hurt during the home opener against the Anaheim Ducks. Cooley since has been scrambled on several other lines with various players. A line that could be sustainable until the veteran Zucker returns is Michael Carcone, Cooley, and Lawson Crouse. This line, similar to the first line combination, would be temporary. However, it provides Cooley with two players riding hot streaks heading into Thanksgiving break.

Carcone is coming off his first career hat trick a little over a week ago and has been playing the best hockey of his career at the NHL level. Crouse, after a stagnant start to his highly anticipated season, has since picked things up and is tied for first on the team in goals with four. He has been on fire, and now that he’s gotten going, it doesn’t look like he’ll be stopped anytime soon. So pairing Cooley, who is still learning the ways of the NHL, between two players on hot streaks could be a wise idea. Crouse also has a big frame, giving Cooley all the protection he needs. While this is likely a long shot, it’s an idea before Zucker returns.

Coyotes Have Much Flexibility With Line Changes

While the Coyotes are still just 11 games into the season, the line combinations so far have been encouraging to see. These moves above could help the team, but they also could backfire. Demoting Hayton to the second or third line could destroy his confidence, and things could go down the drain quickly. However, it could also help the young center regain his former self. Cooley also needs to have adequate linemates to flourish in his rookie season. However, to start the young season, Tourigny has handled the lines well, and with some potential tweaks, the sky is the limit.