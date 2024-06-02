Current Buffalo Sabres’ Essential Rookie Cards

Though the Stanley Cup has yet to be hoisted, teams like the Buffalo Sabres have already entered into the dog days of summer. The NHL Draft and free agency lay ahead, but most are waiting in anticipation for the start of the 2024-25 NHL season. It also means that there is only so much room for speculation without action.

Rather than covering the same topics over and over again, let’s take a different approach. Hockey cards have been around for more than a century and the hobby may be more popular than ever before. There are even successful podcasts, like the Hockey Cards Gongshow. So, why not take a look at some of the most essential rookie cards belonging to this crop of Sabres?

A Few Thoughts on Criteria

Before we get into the list, I just want to make one thing clear. While value is important when talking about rookie cards, it should not be the entire discussion. If it were, then this list would just be comprised of cards from Upper Deck’s biggest release each year, The Cup.

Instead, I wanted to look at a few factors. Accessibility is important. While The Cup might be the most valuable, they also tend to be the most expensive and, therefore, out of reach. These should be reasonably attainable. For that reason, The Cup will be excluded from the list.

I’m also going to look at the uniqueness of some cards. Whether it be a first release, first certified autograph, or there is another factor worth considering, that will play into the list. Finally, I won’t pick the same card for more than one player. So, while some may view an Upper Deck Young Gun as essential, we don’t want a list filled with Young Guns.

Essential Buffalo Sabres Rookie Cards

As the team currently stands, there is a good mix of talented NHL players and prospects coming down the pike. For now, let’s stick with guys who have been regulars at the NHL level. Considering the most essential names on the roster, we’re going to look at five guys: Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Alex Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Tage Thompson – 2017-18 SP Authentic Future Watch Autograph #’d /999

After The Cup, SP Authentic Future Watch rookie autographs may be the next most desirable rookie. More often than not, Future Watch is the first chance to collect autographed rookie cards (not including insert sets in other products). It checks all of the important boxes that modern rookie cards need to check:

True rookie? ☑

Action shot? ☑

Hard-signed autograph (signed right on the card versus on a sticker)? ☑

Serial numbering? ☑

These have become highly collectible since the pandemic, especially when compared to the more accessible Young Guns. Collectors know that there are 999 of these (really 949 since the first 50 copies are inscribed with the debut date of that player), putting a tangible rarity to them. Even though he is pictured as a St. Louis Blue, this is one of the best Tage Thompson cards to have.

Alex Tuch – 2017-18 UD Exquisite Rookie Patch Autograph #’d /89

Before The Cup, Upper Deck broke ground in high-end products with their annual basketball release, Exquisite. In the many years since that initial release, featuring the ultra-valuable LeBron James rookie patch autograph, Upper Deck has imported the product as an add-in for products like The Cup and Ice.

This card is arguably nicer than his Cup release while also being more limited. It features a sizable window featuring a patch (a piece from the number, nameplate, or logo of the jersey) and a hard-signed autograph. Think of it as a taste of The Cup that is generally much more affordable.

Rasmus Dahlin – 2018-19 Upper Deck Young Guns

Easily the most accessible and affordable, Young Guns have been a staple in the hobby for more than two decades. Though the print run isn’t known, it is estimated that there are thousands of copies made for Upper Deck’s flagship Series 1 and Series 2 products.

The reason why this card is essential for Dahlin is because he doesn’t have any autograph rookie cards to speak of. He chose not to sign an agreement with Upper Deck, leaving the market without Dahlin autographs. So, why not go with the first notable rookie available instead? It is very affordable, often available for $30 and under for a raw copy.

Dylan Cozens – 2020-21 O-Pee-Chee Platinum Seismic Gold Rookie Autograph #’d /25

For basketball and football, Panini’s Prizm release is a staple. Since hockey doesn’t have Prizm, O-Pee-Chee Platinum is the next best thing. The product features not only hard-signed rookies, but parallels with unique and shiny features like Emerald Surge, Red Prism, and Seismic Gold.

Limited to 25 copies and featuring a hard-signed signature from Cozens, this is quickly becoming one of his most valuable rookie cards. The rarity, the ridiculous shine of the gold foil, the autograph, and the player, make this one to have. It certainly is one of the prettiest cards you will find of this Sabres pillar.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen – 2021-22 SP Authentic Future Watch Patch Autograph #’d /100

This might feel like cheating a bit, but the Future Watch patch autographs are some of the most desired rookies in the hobby. Roughly 10 times rarer than the base Future Watch autographs, these include a jersey patch as well as a hard-signed autograph from the player.

Since Luukkonen has taken over the starting job in Buffalo, his rookie cards have exploded in value. One of the best-looking and affordable (yet valuable) rookies is his Future Watch patch autograph. Depending on condition and patch quality, a copy could be had for $100-$150.

Improve Your Connection to the On-Ice Product

For those who collect hockey or sports cards on a regular basis, the connection is there for various reasons. Those who are considering will find a different type of connection to not only the players and the Sabres but the league as a whole. Anything that can strengthen my love for hockey is a worthwhile endeavor in my books.