Devils’ Erika Wachter Does Not Get Contract Renewed by MSG Networks

Erika Wachter, a staple of New Jersey Devils’ television coverage on MSG Networks for the past few seasons, will not have her contract renewed for next season. This announcement came via her Instagram in a heartfelt message to Devils fans.

The Syracuse University alum joined MSG Networks in 2018, covering the Devils for six seasons and becoming well-liked amongst the fanbase. She has also done work for both NHL and MLB Networks lately.

In her video, she exclaimed:

“That is sadly it for me, covering this team that we all love so much. It’s been an absolute joy and a true privilege to be able to be on your screens night in and night out covering this team…I have learned so much about myself over the six years on this job. I have so much more confidence in myself and what I do for a living, and of course, my love for the sport of hockey has grown…While this news has definitely been disappointing and hard to take, I know that I have to just see the bigger picture and remain optimistic that everything truly does work out.” – Erika Wachter (via Instagram)

The outpouring of love and support has been noticeable as well. One comment from a fan read, “I’m going to miss you, Erika. I enjoyed every postgame interview you had with the players. You have inspired so many girls and you will continue to shine bright. We love you.”

To which Erika responded, “Thank you. That means so much.” Wachter primarily conducted pre- and post-game panels as well as three-star interviews with players. She often participated in player media scrums as well. The Devils and MSG Networks will now be tasked with finding a replacement for Wachter in the next couple of months.

The Devils’ first preseason game is slated for Sep. 22, 2024, against the New York Islanders at Prudential Center. Typically, the Devils televise their first home preseason game, so fans will likely get their first glimpse at Wachter’s replacement then.