New Jersey Devils 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best New Jersey Devils 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Devils writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

6 Devils To Keep an Eye on at Prospects Challenge Many of the New Jersey Devils’ top prospects will partake in this weekend’s Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, New York. Here’s what to watch.

4 Things That Must Happen for the Devils to Make the Playoffs This Season The New Jersey Devils are a long shot to make the NHL postseason. But what has to go right for them to make that unexpected leap?

Ranking Devils’ Goalie Prospects: Preseason 2021-22 The New Jersey Devils have built up their goaltending depth in their prospect pool. Which one of them ranks the highest ahead of 2021-22?

Devils’ Jesper Bratt Needs Consistency to Reach Next Level Sixth-round pick, Jesper Bratt, is entertaining and flashy on the ice. In order for the young forward to break out, he must find consistency.

Devils’ Top 20 Prospects: Preseason 2021-22 Despite graduating a few prospects to the NHL, the New Jersey Devils still have a deep farm system heading into 2021-22.

Devils’ Special Teams Turnaround Key to 2021-22 Success From bad to historically bad, the New Jersey Devils 2021 special teams were easy to forget. Can they turn it around in 2021-22?

Devils Prospects Ready to Battle for 2021-22 Roster Spots The New Jersey Devils’ drafting ability over the last few years should finally lead to some fun camp battles for the 2021-22 season.

Devils’ Hischier Needs to Prove Doubters Wrong in 2021-22 Nico Hischier is a less flashy first overall pick that often gets criticism. However, he is a vital piece to the Devils.

Devils Have Options to Fill Final Top-Six Forward Spot The New Jersey Devils’ top-five forwards seem decided, but who gets the sixth spot? Pavel Zacha? Janne Kuokkanen? Andreas Johnsson?

Devils’ Power Play Gets Needed Boost From Dougie Hamilton The New Jersey Devils’ power play was a mess in 2020-21, but Dougie Hamilton should change that in a very meaningful way.

Devils Need Boqvist to Raise Up His Game in 2021-22 It’s been a struggle for Jesper Boqvist in the NHL so far. But a breakout in 2021-22 would go a long way for the New Jersey Devils.

5 Predictions for the Devils Season: Hughes, Goalies, Playoffs & More The upcoming Devils season will surely be exciting and unpredictable. With the offseason additions, predictions will be interesting.

Devils Need Zacha to Repeat His 2020-21 Performance It was a breakout season for Pavel Zacha, and the New Jersey Devils sure need him to to come close to repeating it in 2021-22.

6 Devils Games You Don’t Want to Miss This Season The New Jersey Devils made big splashes this offseason and are ready to make a playoff bid. Here are six games this season you shouldn’t miss.

Devils’ Hamilton & Graves Make for Ideal Top Defense Pair With the acquisitions of Ryan Graves and Dougie Hamilton, the New Jersey Devils may have the top defense pair they’ve been needing for years.

Devils Can Be Cup Contenders with Hughes & Hischier 1-2 Punch New Jersey Devils have the core pieces in Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier to become consistent playoff contenders in the NHL.