Anaheim Ducks Claim Goalie Chad Johnson off Waivers

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks have claimed goalie Chad Johnson off waivers from St. Louis.

The Ducks announced the move shortly before revealing Tuesday that backup goalie Ryan Miller will be out for about six weeks with a sprained knee ligament.

Anaheim also says forward Rickard Rakell is out indefinitely with a sprained ankle. The club doesn’t know when he will return.

Johnson has appeared in 183 games with six NHL franchises over the past decade. He went 2-6-0 with a 3.54 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage in 10 games this season with the Blues, who signed him as a free agent in July.

Miller is 4-2-1 with a 2.72 GAA in 10 games during his second season as the backup to John Gibson, who has started 25 of Anaheim’s 32 games.

Miller was hurt in a collision with several players during the Ducks’ game against New Jersey on Sunday. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Miller needs one more win to tie John Vanbiesbrouck’s NHL-record 375 victories by an American-born goalie.

Rakell has scored five goals in a slow start to this season after scoring 67 combined goals over the previous two years.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press