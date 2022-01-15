Ducks News & Rumors: Silfverberg, Gibson & More

The Anaheim Ducks find themselves in a run of inconsistency, as they’ve lost four of their last six games. COVID protocol hasn’t made it any easier, as they’ve had a rotating cast of players in the lineup.

Silfverberg Scores First Goal in Three Months

Prior to Tuesday, Jakob Silfverberg hadn’t scored in a game since Oct. 15. Going nearly three months between goals can eat at a player. Though Silfverberg did start brightly to begin the season, his goal on Tuesday was just his third point in the last 18 games. The veteran underwent hip surgery this offseason and looks to still be adjusting as he endures another inconsistent season.

Ducks Claim Elvenes off Waivers

The Ducks claimed Lucas Elvenes off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Elvenes was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and had been playing in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Henderson Silver Knights, prior to being placed on unconditional waivers. He was an AHL All-Star in 2019-20.

That the Ducks claimed Elvenes is curious since unconditional waivers usually indicate a contract termination. There is speculation that he wanted to return to Europe and play in his native Sweden, but perhaps the Swedish contingent in Anaheim may be able to convince the forward otherwise. Elvenes was assigned to the San Diego Gulls in the AHL and scored a goal in his first game for the Gulls last night.

Terry & Benoit Enter COVID Protocol, Carrick Exits

The Ducks continue to have a revolving door when it comes to players entering and exiting COVIS protocol. Troy Terry and Simon Benoit were the latest additions to the list while Sam Carrick was removed and re-entered the lineup on Friday. With Terry absent, Carrick slotted in on the first line with Sonny Milano and Ryan Getzlaf. Jacob Larsson drew into the lineup in Benoit’s absence.

Gibson Selected for All-Star Game, Terry Up for “Last Men In” Vote

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game rosters were announced on Thursday and the Ducks’ selection may come as a surprise to some. Goaltender John Gibson was the only Ducks player to be named to the team.

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The exclusion of Terry will befuddle many, as he’s in the midst of a breakout season. He ranks sixth in the league in goalscoring and was one of only two players, along with Tomas Hertl, who had 20+ goals and was not selected to the All-Star Game. However, fans can still vote Terry in via the “Last Men In” Vote.

Milano Leaves Game with Upper-Body Injury, Zegras Reaches Double Digits in Goals

Milano took an elbow to the jaw during the first period of Friday night’s game and went to the locker room. The Ducks announced that he would not return to the game. The hope is that Milano did not suffer a concussion, as the 23-year-old has had a history of them and missed parts of last season due to his concussion history.

Trevor Zegras reached double-digit goals for the first time in his young career on Friday. A nifty deflection off a pass from Cam Fowler gave Zegras his 10th goal of the season and brought the 20-year-old to 28 points in 34 games. A strong candidate to win the Calder Memorial Trophy, Zegras is an integral part of the Ducks’ offense and his role with the team will only continue to increase as he assumes more responsibility.

Former Ducks Draft Pick Cooper Named to U.S. Olympic Team

Team USA’s Olympic roster was announced on Thursday and included a former Duck. Brian Cooper, who was drafted by the Ducks in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, was named to the roster. Cooper spent four seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha before joining up with the Gulls at the end of the 2015-16 season.

Though Cooper never played in a game for the Ducks, he seems to have found a home in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), where he has played for IK Oskarshamn for the past two seasons.

The Ducks suffered one of their worst losses of the season last night, allowing a season-high seven goals to the Wild. They’ll look to bounce back tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks.