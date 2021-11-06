Ducks News & Rumors: Terry, Zegras & More

The second half of this week’s Ducks News & Rumors piece covers the relentless hot form of Troy Terry, news on a pair of sidelined Ducks, and the continued rejuvenation of the Ducks’ veteran players.

Terry Continues Historic Point Streak

The temperature of the sun is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The only thing hotter than that right now might be Terry’s form. The 24-year-old extended his league-high point streak to 10 games on Friday, a historic milestone in itself within the bellows of the Ducks franchise. Only five other Ducks have accomplished a 10-game point streak in Ducks history: Corey Perry, Ryan Getzlaf, Teemu Selanne, Andy McDonald and Paul Kariya. Two of those players already have their numbers hanging in the Honda Center rafters, while two others will likely have their numbers raised up there as well at some point.

Terry didn’t waste much time extending his point streak, collecting an assist on Adam Henrique’s goal that came 34 seconds into the first period. With seven goals and six assists, Terry leads the team in both goals and points. Similar to Max Comtois last season, Terry appears to be experiencing a breakout of his own. The elements of his game he struggled with last season have improved tenfold, and it’s shown in his play this season.

Zegras, Gibson Miss Game Versus Coyotes

Trevor Zegras and goaltender John Gibson were late scratches to the Ducks lineup on Friday night, with Gibson missing the game due to a non-COVID illness and Zegras missing due to an upper-body injury. Both players are considered day-to-day.

In their absences, Sam Steel and Lukas Dostal––recalled from the American Hockey League (AHL)––drew into the lineup. Steel began the game as the second-line center before eventually shifting down in favor of Isac Lundestrom midway through the game while Dostal was the backup for incumbent starter Anthony Stolarz. Defenseman Simon Benoit was reassigned to the San Diego Gulls in a corresponding move.

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With the Ducks off on Saturday ahead of their Sunday night matchup against the St. Louis Blues, it’s possible one of Zegras or Gibson––or potentially both––will be available to play on Sunday. If both are held out, the Ducks will likely roll out the same lineup against the Blues.

Getzlaf, Shattenkirk Extend Point Streaks

The captain is picking up points at a rapid pace as he edges closer to the monumental total of 1,000 career points. With an assist against the Coyotes, he not only accumulated his 993rd career point, but he also extended his point streak to five games. Getzlaf was acknowledged for his passing of Selanne for the Ducks’ all-time points lead before Friday’s game, with Selanne joining Getzlaf and his family along with Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli on the ice for a pre-game ceremony.

Also continuing his impressive form was veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, in his second season as a Duck. It seemed like fans were all ready to be done with him after an ugly display in his first season on the West Coast. After a career-low in points (15) last season, he is not only tied for the league lead in points this season, he too extended his point streak to five games with an assist on Sonny Milano’s power-play goal.

Shattenkirk’s revival is just the tip of the iceberg for the rejuvenation of the Ducks’ veterans. The aforementioned Henrique has 11 points after collecting a goal and an assist, while Jakob Silfverberg––who had offseason hip surgery––has eight points in nine games.

After losing back-to-back games last week in heartbreaking fashion, the Ducks came out of the gate strong this week with three resounding wins. The continued development of their young players coupled with the rebounding of their veterans––along with solid goaltending––has the Ducks currently third in the Pacific Division. In a season where they were expected to be basement dwellers yet again as they fully embrace their rebuild, they’ve turned heads and could look to be a spoiler.