Ducks News & Rumors: Training Camp, Manson & More

This week’s edition of Ducks News and Rumors covers training camp dates, a nixed trade of Josh Manson to the Winnipeg Jets last season and a big dollop of Jack Eichel. News has been slow on the Anaheim Ducks’ end, but given how tight-lipped they tend to be about things, this is nothing out of the ordinary.

Ducks Announce Fly Together Weekend

The Ducks have decided to welcome back fans in a special way, with weekend-long festivities on Sept. 25 and 26 titled Fly Together Weekend. An open training camp will be held at the Ducks’ fairly new-ish facility, Great Park Ice, in Irvine, Calif. on the 25th and will include the team’s first full intrasquad scrimmage. Events like ice skating, giveaways and interactive games will take place around the area, and all of it is open to the general public.

A home preseason game on the 26th at Honda Center versus the San Jose Sharks will follow and be complimentary to season ticket holders. This matchup against the Sharks will be the Ducks’ first preseason game in a set of seven–four will be at home–before the regular season kicks off.

Manson Rejected Trade

According to The Athletic’s Eric Stephens, the Ducks would have traded Manson to the Jets last season, but because the Jets were on Manson’s 12-team no-trade list, the deal was nixed (from, ‘Should the Ducks trade John Gibson now? What’s with the lack of offseason moves?: Mailbag, part 2’, The Athletic, 08/23/21). It’s unclear what the Ducks would have received in return, but it’s known that general manager Bob Murray placed a high valuation on Manson and likely wanted a first-round pick in return for the rugged defenseman.

Josh Manson, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Given the current state of the team, there has been a lot of confusion regarding why the Ducks continue to hold onto assets like Manson and Rickard Rakell, both of whom are entering the final year of their contracts. In the same piece, Stephens writes that teams were only willing to part with a first-round pick or a top prospect for either Rakell or Manson, and the Ducks wanted both for either of them. The team is unlikely to improve much more this upcoming season, so there is a high possibility that one of Manson or Rakell will be on the move prior to the trade deadline.

Eichel Switches Agents, Trade Coming Soon?

Eichel changed his representation this week to that of super agent Pat Brisson, who represents some of the NHL’s premier players and whose son, Brenden, is also now playing the Vegas Golden Knights organization. Eichel has been frustrated by the lack of trade talks, and his time with the Buffalo Sabres is all but finished following the events of this offseason. Of course, one of the main reasons that talks have stalled is because teams are hesitant about Eichel’s neck injury and what that could mean for his long-term health.

The change in representation likely means that Eichel will be applying pressure again on the Sabres to deal him, especially so that he can acclimate to his new team before training camp. There’s been little to no new information regarding a possible deal for Eichel between the Sabres and Ducks, but things may begin to heat up once again. Another possible key element? Brisson represents current Ducks Cam Fowler and Trevor Zegras.

That’s all for this week’s edition of Ducks News and Rumors. There hasn’t been much on the agenda as of late, but as the 2021-22 season approaches, there should be plenty more to talk about when it comes to the Ducks.